San Luis Obispo Physician Launches New Medical Practice with Exclusive Service Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Healthcare model emphasizes more times, convenience and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, is pleased to announce that Dr. Margaret Greenough, a family medicine specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA, has opened a new medical practice offering patients the Concierge Choice FullFlex™ program. This exclusive full-practice membership model allows physicians and patients to spend more time together in a comprehensive, nurturing environment conducive to good health and wellness.

Dr. Greenough is part of a growing movement of physicians offering CCP's FullFlex model of concierge medicine. This membership style of medicine limits the size of a physician's medical practice, allowing for a more personalized approach to wellness with greater connectivity, enhanced lifestyle coaching, and emotional support delivered in a relaxed, convenient practice setting.

Most importantly, Concierge Choice programs offer patients peace of mind. "My patients want to know they will always see me—the doctor they know and trust—when they make appointments," says Dr. Greenough. "That's why I felt strongly about opening this kind of practice, where I can make that commitment to patients."

Membership benefits include : same-day/next-day appointments with extended visit times so patients never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; convenient email communication; direct after-hours support via Dr. Greenough's private cell number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Welcoming my patients to this new style of medicine has been overwhelmingly positive," Dr. Greenough adds. "I love having the time to truly get to know my patients, advocate for them and help them navigate their health challenges in a comprehensive, convenient manner. It's a wonderful way to practice medicine."

Dr. Greenough's practice is located at 4251 S. Higuera Street, #701, San Luis Obispo, CA. Her Concierge Choice medical program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Margaret Greenough, MD

Dr. Margaret Greenough is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA with over 10 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from UCLA School of Medicine in 2010 and completed her residency at the University of Michigan in 2013. Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Greenough enjoys traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians