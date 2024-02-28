Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona to promote full turn-key RF front-end wafer foundry solution

News provided by

Sanan IC

28 Feb, 2024, 08:25 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2024, at the Mobile World Congress ("MWC") 2024, the largest worldwide telecommunications event, was held in Barcelona. Leading global companies in telecommunications and related supply chain manufacturers gathered together to showcase cutting-edge technologies in mobile handset and internet-of-things ("IoT") communications and conduct in-depth technical keynote speeches among the international audience. As a full turn-key RF front end solutions provider, Sanan IC attends MWC for the first time to exhibit its latest technologies and foundry services portfolio to international customers, attracting widespread publicity among the international market, at the Booth 3A1Ex.

Continue Reading
Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona
Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona

As the most influential worldwide telecommunications event, MWC Barcelona is regarded as the benchmark for the global mobile communications marketplace. With its theme being "Future First", MWC 2024 brings together top companies across cutting-edge mobile communications technologies, such as smartphones, cellular wireless networking, IoT, and cloud computing technologies to promote and discuss the development trends of next generation cellular communications platforms

Since the Sanan group re-organized its business in August 2023, Sanan IC has now become fully focused on full turn-key RF front-end solutions under its parent company, Sanan Optoelectronics. Its main business is RF front-end IC wafer manufacturing, which includes GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) wafer foundry services, SAW filters, and advanced packaging for RF. 2024, has been hailed as the debut of 5G-Advanced commercialization. The digitalization and intelligence of network connections have been further developed, thus raising the requirements of RF front-end chip manufacturing standards. Sanan IC is fully prepared to embrace a prosperous 5G-Advanvced era with its customers being in the global communications industry.

"Sanan IC's RF front-end wafer manufacturing has demonstrated world-class performance and quality, and has been widely recognized by mobile phone brands and ODM manufacturers in local market," said the marketing director of Sanan IC, "Therefore, we hope, on MWC, to extend our service range and exchange strategic roadmaps with global customers, and listen customers' voices closely, so we can capture the global perspective and provide manufacturing services in the long-term."

Sanan IC develops GaAs RF HBT and pHEMT technologies to support customers' designs in 4/5G frequency bands such as Sub-3G and Sub-6GHz. Based on in-house LT substrate technologies, Sanan IC provides a comprehensive range of high-performance TC-SAW and HP-SAW filter products, combining the capability of packaging technologies such as WLP, we enable customers to designs with higher energy efficiency and smaller space occupation. Sanan IC will keep investing in technologies development, and improving the performance and reliability of services and products.

About Sanan IC

Founded in 2014, Sanan IC is a RF front-end turn-key solution provider, providing GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) RF foundry services, integrated filters manufacturing, and advanced application packaging foundry services. Mainly serving applications such as smartphones, communication modules, Wi-Fi and civilian base stations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349914/Sanan_IC_premieres_MWC_Barcelona.jpg

Also from this source

Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona to promote full turn-key RF front-end wafer foundry solution

Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona to promote full turn-key RF front-end wafer foundry solution

On February 26, 2024, at the Mobile World Congress ("MWC") 2024, the largest worldwide telecommunications event, was held in Barcelona. Leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.