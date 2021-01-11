Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Alluvial Private Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, today announces Lars Olson and his new firm, Alluvial Private Wealth, the first team of the new year to join Sanctuary Wealth and its partnered independence platform. Led by founder Lars Olson, CFP® ChSNC®, CPFA, CAP®, CRPS®, the team based in Marion, Ohio has an estimated $435 million in client assets under management (AUM).

"We're excited to welcome Lars Olson, who I've known for some time, and his partners at Alluvial Private Wealth, who are the first of many teams we expect to join Sanctuary this year," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Since launching in 2018, we've partnered with 42 advisor firms and with the addition of Alluvial Private Wealth in Ohio, we now have a presence in 18 states. Despite the pandemic, we had significant growth last year and 2021 looks even stronger with a robust recruiting pipeline. We expect to expand our footprint to 25 states this quarter alone."

"Everyone has goals in life that are too important to be left to chance, and our purpose in launching Alluvial Private Wealth is to give our clients the best opportunity to afford their most important goals, whether that be to retire with dignity, to care for a special needs child, or to leave a legacy," said Lars Olson, CFP®, ChSNC®, CPFA, CAP®, CRPS®, Founder & Financial Advisor, Alluvial Private Wealth. "By joining Sanctuary Wealth, we will have more choice and greater flexibility in selecting money managers and investment strategies, to help our clients meet their financial needs. As an independent firm, we'll have access to cutting edge financial planning tools and be able to do shop around various lenders to help clients who need liquidity at a potentially lower cost. We can make a long-term commitment to stay in Marion, which is in the middle of an economic rebound. Ultimately, it's about better serving our clients."

Prior to launching Alluvial Private Wealth, Olson spent 26 years with Merrill Lynch, rising to the position of Wealth Management Advisor, Senior Vice President. He became a Certified Financial Planner™ in 2004 and continued his professional education and earning certifications throughout his career. He was certified as a Chartered Special Needs Consultant (ChSNC®) in September 2019. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a graduate of New College of Florida. Active in his community, Olson just completed his term as Chair of the Board of the Marion Can-Do!, the county's economic development organization.

In addition to Lars Olson, the team includes his wealth advisor partners Manoj Sharma and Lisa Bush, both of whom worked with the Olson Vincent Sharma Group in Merrill Lynch's Marion, Ohio office. Alluvial Wealth will also have three wealth associates including Brooke Olson, Julie Webster, and David Olson, the last being Lars' father and a Merrill Lynch veteran who came out of retirement to work with the team.

"Lars, Manoj and Lisa are an outstanding team and have proven over time they have to knowledge and skills to help their clients plan a better future," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "By opting for Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence model, they will be positioned to do a lot more for their clients. Our robust platform offers access to technology and investment options that were previously unavailable to them, they can rely on our support staff for non-client facing functions and can draw on the intellectual capital of the other partners in the Sanctuary Wealth network."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 42 partner firms across 18 states with over $12.0 billion in assets under advisement.

