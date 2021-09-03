Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Crosswaters Wealth Management

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, continues its nationwide expansion with the addition of Crosswaters Wealth Management in Bend, Oregon to its network. The firm is led by Founder Eric White, CFP® who spent his entire 28+ year career with Merrill Lynch and was previously Resident Director of the Bend office for a decade. Joining him from his team at Merrill are Co-Founder Malissa White and Wealth Management Associate Virginia Graves.

Collectively, the Crosswaters team tallies approximately 75 years of advisory experience and has $230 million in assets under advisement (AUA). This new join marks Sanctuary Wealth's first team in Oregon, and its 15th breakaway team to date in 2021, with 10 of those teams previously affiliated with Merrill Lynch.

"We'll continue to bolster our presence on the West Coast with breakaway firms like Crosswaters Wealth Management, our first partner in Oregon," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "But we're also focused on growing our network nationwide and helping our partner firms grow through strategic targeted acquisitions. We have a significant number of both in our pipeline."

"I've been contemplating this move for some time. I had great experiences with my previous firm and everything I've done there has prepared me for the change I'm embarking on now," explained Eric White, Founder, Crosswaters Wealth Management. "I was attracted to the independent model for the flexibility and objectivity it offers. I chose Sanctuary because the network doesn't restrict what I can do for clients, while offering me so much more in terms of technology and investment choices and also offering support with compliance and other back-office functions. The final appeal was that I saw a steady stream of well-respected teams move to partnered independence with Sanctuary."

Eric White joined Merrill Lynch in 1993, serving in various roles over the next 16 years before being appointed Resident Director of the Bend, Oregon office in 2009. A graduate of the University of Nebraska and a Certified Financial Planner™, White is also a Certified Fiduciary Plan Advisor accredited by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

"Eric's entire career, from starting out as a back-office trainee through running a successful branch office, has prepared him for this transition from wirehouse employee to independent business owner and Sanctuary Wealth partner," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As a partner in our network, he will have the freedom and flexibility to structure his business in a way that allows him to grow at his own pace and to service his clients at an elite level. He'll have access to more solutions, more research, updated technology, and our growing network of advisors to share best practices. We look forward to helping Crosswaters Wealth Management grow to the next level."

For more information about Crosswaters Wealth Management, please visit www.crosswaterswm.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 21 states with over $17.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

