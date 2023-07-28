Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Glomb Private Wealth from UBS as the Latest Wirehouse Team to Join the Firm

$600 million Silicon Valley Firm, Founded by the Father-Son Team Chris and Michael Glomb, Look to Expand its Successful Business

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Glomb Private Wealth (Glomb) a fast-growing family practice with $600 million in client assets. The firm includes founders and private wealth advisors Chris Glomb, CFP® and Michael Glomb, CFP®. The father-son team is joined by Jessica Regidor, Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer and Sara-Belle Guglielmino, Client Service Associate. The Los Gatos, California team joins from UBS, and is the latest breakaway firm to choose independence with Sanctuary.

With a combined experience of over 70 years in the industry, Glomb Private Wealth specializes in helping affluent families, successful executives and business owners navigate through life events and financial transitions. The team has grown its practice by putting financial planning at its core, with the goal of providing clarity, preserving wealth and creating continuity for its clients. The team is committed to providing clients with the highest level of comprehensive, proactive and differentiated wealth management support.

"I was incredibly impressed with this team from my first meeting with Chris and Michael nearly two years ago. Then after meeting Jessica and Sara, I was truly blown away. The word that best describes them to me is professionalism," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "They knew what they were doing when conducting their due diligence. Chris had kept up with the evolution of supported independence, having been an RIA back in the 90s and Michael was extremely well informed about the independent space. I'm extremely proud that after a methodical search, the Glombs determined that the unique partnered independence model at Sanctuary is the best long-term option for their practice, team and clients. We look forward to providing them with all the service, support and expertise they need to reach their ambitious growth goals."

Highly experienced team

Chris Glomb, CFP®, Founder, Glomb Private Wealth, is a 40+ year wealth management industry veteran. He was a Senior Vice President- Wealth Management at UBS, where he built his practice over the past 21 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a financial advisor and Vice President at Kidder Peabody. In 1987, he received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER designation. graduated from Santa Clara University with a bachelor's degree in finance and commerce.

"When we decided to go independent, we were searching for a partner who shared our values and our steadfast commitment to serving clients with distinction," said Chris Glomb. "We were also looking for the operational, technology and multi-clearing support we need to proudly grow our practice through client loyalty and referrals. Sanctuary presented us with the best of both worlds. They are small enough to give us personal attention, while large enough to provide all the resources we need to scale our business as we look to expand."

Michael Glomb, CFP®, Founder, Glomb Private Wealth, has been in financial services for the past 15 years, including the last 11 as financial advisor at UBS. A recognized as an industry leader, he was named one of Forbes America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, for 2022. In 2014, he received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER designation. He graduated from Loyola Marymount with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and a Master of Arts, General Education.

"We are extremely impressed by the caliber of teams that tend to join Sanctuary's network," added Michael Glomb. "They attract high-performing, experienced advisors, mostly from the wirehouses, who have impressive certifications, multiple licenses and run sophisticated practices. Sanctuary is already working with us to ensure a smooth transition by working closely with us as we establish ourselves as an independent wealth management firm."

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, concluded, "Christian and Michael were looking for a true partner who would help them achieve their vision. They didn't rush their decision, but when they made it, they recognized that Sanctuary was uniquely positioned to help breakaways seamlessly transition to independence and grow their business on their own terms. Our track record of success in attracting high-quality wirehouse teams is a testament to our expertise and deep understanding of the specific needs of former wirehouse teams. Michael Glomb is the 5th Forbes recognized Top Next-Gen Advisor to launch their own firms with Sanctuary so far this year. On behalf of our entire staff, I welcome Glomb Private Wealth to the firm and can't wait to see all we will do together."

