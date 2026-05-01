Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Iron North Private Wealth

$350 million former wirehouse team expands firm's reach into Idaho

MIAMI, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), an industry-leading hybrid RIA that helps elite financial advisors thrive with greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice, welcomes Iron North Private Wealth and its founders, CEO Brad Desormeaux, CEPA®, and President Abigail Allsup, CEPA®. The former UBS team was responsible for $350 million in total client assets and will establish its office in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the first Sanctuary Partner Firm in the state.

"Brad and Abigail built a successful business, but they reached a point where the wirehouse employee model was getting in the way of the kind of advice and client experience they wanted to deliver," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Going independent expands their solution set, gives them more room to grow, provides additional control over how they serve clients and unlocks the asset they've worked so hard to build. We're proud to partner with them as they build Iron North and expand their presence across the North Plains."

Iron North works with successful individuals, families, college and professional athletes, as well as institutions, helping them protect what they have built, make smart decisions about their wealth and feel more confident about the future. The firm was built on the values of hard work, freedom and opportunity. These principles continue to shape its approach to delivering objective advice with comprehensive wealth and investment management services that reflect each client's needs and goals over time.

"We're passionate about service and up until this point have been able to overcome obstacles to serve our clients at a high level. As we educated ourselves on independence, we conducted extensive due diligence in search of a partner who listened to us, shared our values and appreciated what we were trying to build," said Desormeaux. "Sanctuary stood out because they understood our business, our vision and the kind of support we needed to grow. They give us the flexibility, resources and scale to serve clients at an even higher level while building for the future."

Desormeaux has 18 years of experience in wealth management. He joined UBS in 2008 and most recently served as a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Financial Advisor. He has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list each year since 2021.* A veteran of the Iraq War, he also served 12 years in the United States Air Force.

Allsup has more than 12 years of experience in financial services. She joined UBS in 2015 and most recently served as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate. Also joining Iron North is Wealth Associate Shelly Johnson, who brings 37 years of industry experience.

"We are honored to partner with Iron North," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "Brad and Abigail have built a strong business, have a clear sense of where they want to take it and care deeply about serving clients the right way. We are glad to welcome them to Sanctuary and to continue growing our presence in Idaho as we expand our national footprint."

*The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in April based on information from a 12-month period ending June of the prior year.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA that provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms.

Through its Partnered Independence model, Sanctuary helps advisors seeking greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice transition from large financial institutions and build enduring businesses of their own.

Sanctuary Wealth was built to serve elite wirehouse breakaway advisors. Today, Sanctuary supports a growing community of partner firms and business models with integrated technology, marketing, operations and a robust, open-architecture platform, enabling advisors to serve clients at the highest level while building long-term enterprise value.

Media Contact for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

1 424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth