SANCTUARY WEALTH WELCOMES OPT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Breakaway Advisor's Move Reflects Firm's Continued Momentum in Attracting Elite Advisors Wanting Greater Flexibility, Ownership and Control Over Their Businesses

MIAMI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), an industry-leading hybrid RIA that helps elite financial advisors thrive with greater freedom, flexibility and control, welcomes OPT Wealth Management and its founder, Kyle Vasel, CFP®, CRPC®. The former Chicago-area Merrill Lynch advisor was responsible for $260 million in total client assets.

"Kyle built an impressive business over 15 years in the wirehouse channel, but he also understood the limitations that come with that model," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "After more than two years of careful due diligence, he chose Sanctuary's partnered independence platform as the best path to the flexibility, ownership and freedom he was seeking. Sanctuary was built for advisors exactly like Kyle because our roots are in the wirehouse breakaway movement, and that remains core to who we are today. His decision is the latest example of an elite advisor recognizing that independence offers a better way to serve clients and build on his own terms with the support of the right partner."

OPT Wealth Management is named for organization, profits and taxes, the three areas Vasel believes are essential to a strong financial plan. By focusing on each, the firm helps clients make major financial decisions with greater peace of mind and confidence, leading to better outcomes over time. The firm primarily serves high-net-worth individuals and families nearing retirement, including many executives in the financial services industry.

"I feel strongly that to provide meaningful advice to my clients I need the flexibility to discuss a full range of options and strategies to help them achieve their goals," Vasel said. "With Sanctuary, I've found the technology, support systems and investment solutions to help me enhance my offering, along with a culture that supports my approach to service. Our shared wirehouse background meant there was immediate alignment in how we think about serving clients and building a business. I'm excited to move forward as an independent advisor with a firm that understands the world I came from and is committed to partnering with me for the long-term success of my practice and my clients."

Vasel began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in 2011, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor. During his 15-year tenure, he became a Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list in 2019 and 2022.

"Like many wirehouse advisors today, Kyle reached a point where the employee model could no longer support the business he wanted to build," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "Supporting that transformation has always been at the core of Sanctuary's business and continues to be a primary focus for our firm."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA built to serve wirehouse breakaway advisors. By expanding its platform and affiliation options, the firm has become the destination of choice for elite advisors across the wealth management spectrum seeking freedom, flexibility, control and choice through one of the industry's most robust platforms. Sanctuary delivers comprehensive solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms.

Media Contact for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

+1 424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth