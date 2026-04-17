Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Soteris Private Wealth

Latest Wirehouse Breakaway Team To Embrace Sanctuary's Partnered Independence Model

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), an industry-leading hybrid RIA that helps elite financial advisors thrive with greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice, welcomes Soteris Private Wealth (Soteris) and its co-founders, Josh Erickson, CPWA, CFP, CPFA, and Rob Montierth, CFP, CPFA, CRPC. The Walnut Creek, Calif. team joins from Merrill Lynch, where it was responsible for $800 million in total client assets.

"At Sanctuary, our partner firms are our clients, and we serve them with the same passion they bring to theirs. It is especially meaningful when those firms refer friends and colleagues, as was the case with Josh and Rob. They've built a tremendous practice over the past 15 years and earned the right to own what they've created," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth.

Erickson and Montierth are the latest wirehouse advisors to choose Sanctuary as they transition to independence, drawn by the opportunity to take ownership of their business while preserving and expanding the capabilities their high-net-worth clients expect. Through Sanctuary's partnered independence model, advisors have the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to serve clients at the highest level while building long-term enterprise value.

Soteris Private Wealth serves high-net-worth clients with complex wealth management needs, including business owners, senior executives and families managing wealth across generations. Erickson and Montierth serve as Managing Partners and are brothers-in-law, leading the firm with a focus on disciplined advice, tailored planning and a high-touch client experience. The team provides transparent guidance and investment strategies aligned with each client's financial goals, long-term priorities and evolving needs.

"In recent years, it became clear that being beholden to a single financial institution no longer aligned with our values or allowed us to deliver the full range of services our clients deserve," Erickson said. "Once we concluded that independence was the right path for our business and the future of our practice, it quickly became clear that Sanctuary was the right partner to help us make that move."

Erickson began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in 2012, following earlier roles in corporate finance and real estate analysis. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Brigham Young University in 2002 and an MBA from the university in 2006.

"Sanctuary understands both where we are coming from and where we want to go," said Montierth. "Its multi-custodial platform gives us access to a broader range of financial planning, tax and estate planning resources, along with technology tools that help us operate more efficiently. Just as important, the ownership model gives us the flexibility to build long-term enterprise value while enhancing the level of service and sophistication our clients expect."

Montierth joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2010 after beginning his financial services career as a third-party administrator of 401(k) and defined benefit retirement plans at Pension Specialists, Inc. He graduated magna cum laude from Brigham Young University.

"Sanctuary was built to serve elite wirehouse breakaway advisors, and that remains at the core of who we are," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "At the same time, we are increasingly attracting sophisticated teams from across the wealth management landscape who are seeking greater flexibility, ownership and control. Our platform continues to evolve to support firms like Soteris, giving them the resources and confidence to serve clients at the highest level while building meaningful equity in their own businesses. We are proud to partner with them and committed to earning their business every day."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA that provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms.

Through its Partnered Independence model, Sanctuary helps advisors seeking greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice transition from large financial institutions and build enduring businesses of their own.

Sanctuary Wealth was built to serve elite wirehouse breakaway advisors.

Today, Sanctuary supports a growing community of partner firms and business models with integrated technology, marketing, operations and a robust, open-architecture platform – enabling advisors to serve clients at the highest level while building long-term enterprise value.

Media Contact for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

1 424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth