Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Marianne Carter and Chadwick Bay Investments to its network of Partner Firms

North Carolina-based veteran financial advisor sought upgrades in technology and investment solutions for her firm and clients

Carter joins Sanctuary from Osaic

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Marianne Carter, CLU®, CASL®, ChFC®, President and Founder of Chadwick Bay Investments (Chadwick Bay), who has worked as an independent financial advisor for 25 years, specializing in a holistic approach to retirement planning for her clients in North Carolina. Ms. Carter's practice primarily focuses on the unique needs of military service members and their families, and defense contractors. She joins Sanctuary from Osaic.

Ms. Carter chose Sanctuary for its robust technology offering, complete suite of investment solutions, breadth of educational resources and meaningful Partnered Independence model.

"The technology that Sanctuary brings to the table is eye opening," Ms. Carter said. "Over the course of my career I have worked with several broker-dealers who seemed more interested in their own growth as opposed to what was best for me and my practice. Many of them have fallen far behind when it comes to the technology and other resources we needed to deliver for our clients. In Sanctuary, I've found a partner who understands the unique needs of my client base and wants to partner with me to enable my growth."

Her daughter Rachel Carter, a Senior Retirement Benefits Consultant, launched her independent firm with Sanctuary in January from Merrill Lynch. The Carters will work together as part of Chadwick Bay.

"Marianne has spent her career delivering the best-in-class retirement planning support to an extremely deserving client base," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "And now, by partnering with Sanctuary, she will finally get the support she deserves to build her business for this generation and the next. Our team is dedicated to helping Marianne and Rachel continue to serve their clients in a personalized way for years to come."

