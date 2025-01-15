Sand from Scania becomes mortar at Weber Saint-Gobain

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of turning 20,000 tonnes of used sand from Scania's foundry into mortar instead of landfill at construction material producer Weber Saint-Gobain in 2025, the saving on virgin materials will enhance circularity at both companies.

Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, and a key part of this is adopting circular business models, maximising the use of existing resources and minimising waste. Since Weber's products are primarily composed of natural aggregates, namely virgin sand and gravel, resources that are accessible but finite, the company has dedicated many years to the pursuit of substitutes for virgin sand to establish a more circular economy and diminish environmental impact.

The collaboration with Weber means used sand from Scania's foundry is transported to mortar manufacturing instead of landfill. "To be efficient with the limited resources we have on Earth, and prolong their lifespan is a way to lessen the impact on the environment. Re-using the large amounts of sand that are used in the casting of engine components is one of many actions that enables Scania to remain in the lead of the transition to sustainable transports," says Fredrik Nilzén, Head of Sustainability, Scania.

The transports have already begun, and in 2025, about 20,000 tonnes of sand will be transported the 150 kilometres between Scania in Södertälje and Weber Saint-Gobain in Vingåker, equivalent to three fully loaded trucks every day. All transports are return cargo from Stockholm, having a positive climate impact, as the trucks otherwise would return empty.

The cooperation means less virgin sand has to be extracted. The positive environmental impact is immediate. "With the sand from Scania, we lessen the use of virgin sand with 30 percent, and the potential is even greater. The ambition is to have substituted all the virgin sand in our products with alternative aggregates by 2035," says Anders Anderberg R&D Director, Weber Saint-Gobain.

Scania has a history of collaborating with other innovative players, and welcomes initiatives where the company can work across industries. "Our values are shared by many, and the opportunity to leverage each other's expertise to create a society that benefits everyone should not be missed," says Nilzén.

