Scania: Resilient performance and strategic execution in 2025

Scania publishes its financial and sustainability performance for 2025. In a year marked by geopolitical turmoil, market uncertainty and currency headwinds, the company delivered resilient results and maintained its position as one of the industry leaders, with a continued strong market share in Europe.

Summary of the full year 2025:

Scania's sales revenue decreased by 8 percent to SEK 198.5 billion (216.1)

Adjusted return on sales was 10.7 percent (14.8)

Deliveries decreased by 8 percent to 94,073 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 602 units (266)

Incoming orders increased by 14 percent to 92,351 vehicles

Summary of the fourth quarter 2025:

Scania's sales revenue decreased by 8 percent to SEK 52.8 billion (57.4)

Adjusted return on sales was 11.0 percent (14.3)

Deliveries decreased by 8 percent to 25,682 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 222 units (77)

Incoming orders increased by 9 percent to 26,704 vehicles

Strong position in a softer market



Macroeconomic turbulence affected the transport industry in 2025. Demand declined in parts of Latin America, while in Europe it normalised after record levels in 2024. Towards the end of the year, customer confidence strengthened in Europe and order intake improved in the fourth quarter.

"I am proud of how we managed a challenging year. The increase in order intake in the fourth quarter is an encouraging sign of growing customer confidence and the strength of our offering", says Christian Levin, President and CEO.

Scania secured a 17.6 percent market share in the European heavy truck market in 2025, despite an overall market decline, supported by short lead times and strong customer response to the Scania Super powertrain.

Financial results affected by a stronger Swedish krona

Lower vehicle deliveries reduced sales revenue in both the full year and the fourth quarter, partly offset by a strong service business. Earnings were impacted by lower volumes, significant currency headwinds and costs related to the industrial build-up in China.

The Swedish krona strengthened sharply in 2025. Adjusted return on sales in the fourth quarter was 11.0 percent (14.3) and would have been 13.5 percent at the exchange rate levels of the fourth quarter 2024. Scania's cash generation in the fourth quarter was strong, reflecting continued efforts to lower structural costs and improve flow efficiency.

Strategic milestones

During the year, Scania simplified its organisational structure to reflect changing market conditions. The company continued to invest in electrification, charging solutions and industrial capabilities and strengthened its presence in China, an important market for long-term growth and innovation. Another milestone was the launch of the TRATON Group-wide R&D organisation, enabling faster innovation while staying close to evolving customer needs.

Sustainability progress

Scania has published its first Sustainability Statement prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards. Since 2015, the company has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by nearly 54 percent and surpassed its Science Based Target for emissions from own operations.

"Meeting our 2025 Science Based Target for operational emissions is an important milestone for Scania. Over the past ten years, we have reduced our CO2 emissions from our own operations by half. This shows that determined action delivers measurable results. At the same time, we remain focused on accelerating the transformation of the wider transport system, where the largest share of emissions occurs," says Christian Levin.

Further reading

Read Scania's Q4 Performance Summary and the full CEO comment at scania.com/performance-summary

Scania's full financial performance can be found in the segment reporting of TRATON Group's interim statement.

Read more about Scania's key events and strategic progress in 2025: scania.com/annual-review

Read Scania's full Sustainability Statement 2025 here.

