Scania L-cab awarded five stars in Euro NCAP's Safer Trucks programme

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania's L-series cab has achieved five-star safety rating – the highest possible – in the European consumer testing organisation Euro NCAP's Safer Trucks programme.

The tested vehicle, an electric version of the L-cab, is part of the utility segment, which covers vehicles such as refuse collectors and other vital service trucks.

The L-cab is a versatile low-entry cab designed for demanding urban and vocational operations. It offers exceptional direct vision – particularly when equipped with Scania's City Door, which enhances accessibility and minimises the risk of "dooring" incidents by opening within minimal space.

"At Scania, we put safety and our customers first, and that our L-cab has been awarded five stars by Euro NCAP is proof that we turn our commitment into actions," says Lars Gustafsson, Head of Trucks, Scania. "This recognition is a milestone in Scania's long-term ambition to drive the shift towards a safe road without accidents."

The L-cab combines superior visibility with easy entry and exit, contributing to a safer working environment for drivers and crews. In addition to its ergonomic advantages, the cab offers active safety systems such as advanced emergency braking, lane departure warning with active steering, and a side-turn emergency brake that detects and reacts to cyclists turning across the vehicle's path.

Passive safety is equally strong, with driver and side curtain airbags providing additional protection. The cab's robust structure meets Scania's highest standards for occupant safety.

The L-cab is also fully integrated within Scania's modular system. This means drivers instantly recognise the layout and controls, providing familiarity, efficiency and comfort. The L-cab's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of vocational applications, including tippers, concrete mixers and truck-mounted attenuators (TMA).

"Our customers expect Scania to be a trusted partner – delivering great comfort, user-friendly experience and top-class safety in one complete solution. Now we have independent proof from Euro NCAP that our trucks deliver on that promise," Gustafsson concludes.

About Euro NCAP and the Safer Trucks Programme

Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a leading independent authority in automotive safety, with testing programmes dating back to 1997. Its star ratings help customers identify the safest choices available on the market, while encouraging manufacturers to exceed legal requirements and continually improve safety performance.

Work on Euro NCAP's Heavy-Duty Vehicle rating began in 2020, with the first results published in November 2024. The assessment is based on four stages of an accident: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety.

Learn more about Scania's long-term commitment to road safety here.

