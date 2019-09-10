Sandals & Beaches Resorts Announce Special Leap Day 2020 Wedding Package

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 is a leap year – which means couples, families and loved ones have one additional day in the calendar year to make memories that will last a lifetime. In celebration of this unique moment-in-time, Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are encouraging couples to take the leap and get married on the ever-elusive February 29th leap day in 2020 – one that only occurs every four years.

The Sandals & Beaches Leap "4" Love Wedding Package – only available to guests who plan to wed at select Sandals and Beaches® Resorts on February 29, 2020 – incorporates four unique elements of nature to elevate the wedding experience to new heights: Earth, Air, Fire and Water. Priced at $1,250, guests who book the Sandals & Beaches Leap "4" Love Wedding Package now through January 31, 2020, and have confirmed a wedding date on February 29, 2020, will be afforded the following:

Sand Ceremony for the element of Earth

Wedding couples will be united even closer through a unique Sand Ceremony. Couples are given a keepsake vase, for which they can choose two different colors of sand. The sand will then be poured into the vase, combining the two colors. This ceremony beautifully symbolizes two lives becoming one and the start of forever together.

White Dove Release for the element of Air

Ever imagine exchanging your vows while beautiful white doves are being released behind you? The talented Sandals Wedding Team will make that dream a reality by coordinating an unforgettable white dove release, adding excitement and inspiration to a bride and groom's big day.

4-Course Candlelight Dinner for Two for the element of Fire

Nothing says romance like a private candlelight dinner for two. This allows the wedding couple to enjoy a sunset dinner under the stars with white-glove service, the very best in 5-Star Global Gourmet cuisine and unlimited pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines.

Seaside Trash-The-Dress Photo Shoot for the element of Water

Completing the package is a seaside "trash-the-dress" photo shoot. A professional EPIX wedding photographer will capture the most beautiful shots of a bride and groom right alongside the Caribbean ocean and set atop the warm, white-sand beaches, giving the newlywed's memories to take home and cherish forever.

Each of the package's four components – Earth, Air, Fire and Water – ladder up to create an unforgettable wedding day for two people in love. As the experts in everything love and romance, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are constantly looking for ways to innovate the wedding experience, which is why the resort company is encouraging couples to take the leap and get married during this unique moment-in-time.

Please note the Leap "4" Love Wedding package is not available for Sandals Emerald Bay, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa and Beaches Turks & Caicos.

To learn more about the Sandals and Beaches destination wedding experience, please visit https://www.sandals.com/weddings/ or https://www.beaches.com/weddings/. To book the Sandals & Beaches Leap "4" Love Wedding Package, guests can call 1-877-Sandals or 1-877- Beaches.

