Sandals Resorts Elevates All-Inclusive Portfolio With Luxurious Renovations Across Jamaican Resorts

The first-ever Swim-up Rondoval™ Suites at Sandals South Coast are Jamaica's newest and most secluded luxury accommodations. Each suite features zero-entry swim up access, a private plunge pool, an outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub™ for two, and Sandals Resorts' new signature Serenity Swing with scenic views. Not to mention, the stunning suites are in the brand-new South Seas Village situated on the longest swim-up pool in the western hemisphere at 17,040 sq. ft.

To round out Sandals South Coast's portfolio of romantic upgrades, the secluded retreat also debuted the fully renovated Dutch Swim-Up Village, setting the scene for modern relaxation inspired by the sea. The new village boasts 112 magnificent, beachfront rooms with outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ for two, freestanding tubs with a separate shower in select categories and direct swim-up pool access for select rooms, offering a true romantic escape just waiting to be discovered.

Continuing the renovation momentum, Sandals Royal Caribbean also unveiled a sweeping array of enhancements, with the renovation of 36 rooms across its Caernarvon and Arundel buildings for guests to enjoy. Located in the resort's Caribbean Village and joining the new Sandringham building introduced earlier this year, the newly renovated poolside rooms feature custom furniture, Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ for two, new bathrooms and more enhancements that completely update and modernize the rooms, offering guests the most luxurious accommodations possible. Additional enhancements at Sandals Royal Caribbean, include developments to the South Pool and surrounding area, including a new jacuzzi, new cabanas with outdoor fans and lighting, and a new outdoor shower.

This news comes on the heels of the three recently introduced restaurant concepts at Sandals Royal Caribbean, including:

Spices, which brings Pan-Caribbean favorites to the table for an authentic island restaurant experience

Bombay Club, which offers authentic Indian cuisine – from flavorful dishes like Butter Chicken, to delicious vegan and vegetarian options like Aloo Gobi

La Tavola, which allows guests to share in the comfort, cuisine and camaraderie found around every Italian table

These enhancements add to each resort's already cutting-edge architectural design features, including the intimate and lavishly designed Over-the-Water Bungalows at both Sandals South Coast and Sandals Royal Caribbean, as well as the sought-after Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, brand-new Wedding Garden venue and Latitudes Overwater Bar at Sandals South Coast, offering guests endless vacation choices.

Sandals ® Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and now Curacao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

