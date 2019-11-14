Sandals Resorts Elevates Engagement Season with Launch of "I Do" at Sandals Video Contest

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, engagement season is in full swing. Now through the end of the year, newly engaged couples will experience the thrill of engagement, followed by what can feel like the immense weight of planning the biggest event most people will plan in their lifetimes. Today, Sandals® Resorts , the expert in romance and destination weddings, announced its search for the most sought-after love story in North America with the "I Do" at Sandals Video Contest.

The contest will give newly engaged couples or couples looking to renew their vows the chance to win a Sandals Customizable Wedding at one of Sandals' 5-Star resorts. One lucky winning couple will have every detail of their wedding planned without having to lift a finger, along with a 7-day, 6-night Luxury Included® vacation inclusive of airfare, 5-Star Global Gourmet Dining™, unlimited premium liquors and so much more.

"Sandals Resorts was specifically designed for two people in love from the very beginning, and that special foundation allows us to make the wedding planning journey a seamless and enjoyable experience for couples," said Marsha-Ann Brown, Director of Romance at Sandals Resorts. "We are delighted to offer couples the chance to win a Sandals Customizable Wedding in celebration of their unique love connection during the peak of engagement season."

From November 15, 2019 through December 8, 2019, newly engaged couples or couples looking to renew their vows who are eligible to travel and marry within six months can submit a video to www.contest.sandals.com, sharing their love story and why they deserve a Sandals Customizable Wedding. The public will play a key role in selecting the winning couple and planning every element of their big day. Voting for ten finalists will take place between December 9, 2019 and December 13, 2019. The winner will be announced in early January 2020 and the wedding will take place in the fall.

Once the winning couple is announced, the public will vote on wedding elements such as the Love Nest® Butler Suite the couple will stay in, the David's Bridal gown the bride will wear, the Sandals Customizable Weddings inspiration that will guide the look and feel of the wedding, the wedding décor that will help bring the inspiration to life. The public will also vote on the specialty bar or signature cocktail for the big day, the cake design that will make the couple's day even sweeter, and even the Island Routes tour the couple will experience as one of their first adventures together after the wedding.

Sandals Resorts makes the wedding planning journey a one-stop-shop with the following tools:

Ultimate Digital Wedding Planning Tool : This comprehensive digital tool is designed to help brides and grooms find inspiration for their special day in one convenient, interactive place that includes stunning images and videos of the wedding venues at each resort, an inspiration section to help couples visualize the different décor options available to bring their dream wedding to life, hair and makeup pages and more.

: This comprehensive digital tool is designed to help brides and grooms find inspiration for their special day in one convenient, interactive place that includes stunning images and videos of the wedding venues at each resort, an inspiration section to help couples visualize the different décor options available to bring their dream wedding to life, hair and makeup pages and more. Virtual Wedding Design Experience : This live-streamed wedding planning interaction is an industry first that helps brides and grooms plan the wedding of their dreams with their dedicated wedding planner and explore endless décor options no matter where they are in the world.

: This live-streamed wedding planning interaction is an industry first that helps brides and grooms plan the wedding of their dreams with their dedicated wedding planner and explore endless décor options no matter where they are in the world. Test-Drive Your Wedding offering : Couples who want a sneak peek of what's in store for their dream destination wedding at Sandals Resorts can hop on a plane to the Caribbean and Test-Drive their wedding – including one-on-one consultations with wedding experts, walk-throughs of potential wedding venues and the opportunity to view wedding linens, sample cake options and more!

: Couples who want a sneak peek of what's in store for their dream destination wedding at Sandals Resorts can hop on a plane to the and Test-Drive their wedding – including one-on-one consultations with wedding experts, walk-throughs of potential wedding venues and the opportunity to view wedding linens, sample cake options and more! Engagement Concierge : Sandals' Engagement Concierges are the experts in easy, stress-free proposals. Whether you envision a romantic beach proposal at sunset or need help brainstorming a creative way to get down on one knee, this complimentary service for Sandals Resorts guests is sure to help forge lasting memories.

To learn more about Sandals Customizable Weddings, please visit www.sandals.com/weddings . For more details on the "I Do" at Sandals Video Contest, please visit www.contest.sandals.com.

About Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts Weddings

As leaders in destination weddings, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts have completely unpackaged their offerings, transcending inspirations into experiences. From personalized wedding décor to authentic events, Sandals Customizable Weddings and Beaches Customizable Weddings will deliver any couple's dream wedding in paradise. With a fully equipped Wedding Entourage of experts on hand, couples can rest assure that their wedding planning process will be seamlessly executed from their very first call to their walk down the aisle and beyond. With 18 resorts on seven stunning islands, Sandals and Beaches offer an array of breathtaking venues to host memorable events, including over-the-water chapels and unique island locations. Whether orchestrating a ReTie the Knot® vow renewal or the perfect proposal with their Engagement Concierge, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are the experts in celebrating love.

