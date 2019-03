The #SandalsLovesTheMilitary sweepstakes builds on Sandals Resorts' longstanding support for military personnel over the years. During the Persian Gulf War, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, Chairman and Founder of Sandals Resorts, donated over $1 million in complimentary vacations to Operation Desert Storm veterans and their guests. The Stewart family continued its support by doubling the effort and donating $2 million in complimentary vacations after Operation Iraqi Freedom, to salute active members of the U.S. armed forces with "Operation Relax." This year, on Valentine's Day, the company surprised Air Force medic Priscilla Pazmino and police officer Joseph Muller Jr. with a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon to Sandals Royal Barbados during their live televised wedding.

"We know that wedding planning can be daunting, and we know it can be especially daunting for active military personnel who spend a majority of their time keeping us safe," said Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "At Sandals, our goal is to make the wedding planning process not just easy, but enjoyable. We're thrilled to help those who selflessly serve their country design a wedding or vow renewal ceremony they will never forget, and provide them with the luxury vacation they deserve."

Sandals Resorts continues to elevate the Luxury Included® destination wedding experience, making it even easier for couples to celebrate their unique love stories with weddings designed exclusively for them. As wedding planning season peaks, brides and grooms can watch their dreams seamlessly become realities through the Sandals Custom-Designed Weddings program, which replaces wedding packages with wedding planners. No matter how guests choose to design their weddings, the finer details – from unparalleled ceremony locations to signature cocktails – are included, creating the foundation of a hassle-free wedding.

To enter for a chance to win, one member of the couple must have an active, non-private Instagram account, follow @SandalsResorts, and post a photo of the military member in uniform with his or her intending to get married to partner or spouse using the #SandalsLovesTheMilitary hashtag and tagging @SandalsResorts. By posting a proper photo, entrants will automatically receive one sweepstakes entry, with a limit of three entries per contestant. The campaign will run from March 2, 2019 through May 11, 2019, with a total of 10 randomly selected Grand Prize Winners announced by May 15 – just in time to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month. By accepting the prize, the winner and their spouse or intending to get married partner consent to their Sandals Resorts Wedding or ReTie the Knot ceremony to be filmed to be used for promotional purposes.

For more information on this sweepstakes, please see the Official Rules: https://www.sandals.com/sandalslovesthemilitary/. To learn more about Sandals' Luxury Included® vacation experience or the Sandals Custom-Designed Weddings destination wedding program, please visit www.sandals.com/weddings.

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International