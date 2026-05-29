Sandbox VR Continues to Expand with its First Permanent Arizona Location in Gilbert, Opening June 5th

Sandbox VR brings the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' to SanTan Village, just outside of Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is opening its first permanent Arizona location in Gilbert, AZ, a bustling suburb of Phoenix, at SanTan Village, a premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the East Valley. The new location will open on Friday, June 5. The expansion into Arizona has been led by franchisees Andrew Perkinson and Tylor Hardy, childhood friends and college roommates who, after decade-long careers in institutional real estate, reunited to bring Sandbox VR to the Valley.

Sandbox VR is continuing to grow its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program that draws nearly 150K players monthly. Recently hitting $300M in lifetime sales, the company has scaled to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016.

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

"Opening our first permanent Arizona location marks an exciting next step for Sandbox VR," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "Andrew and Tylor have been outstanding franchise partners, and we're excited to continue working together to bring our immersive, social entertainment experience to residents and visitors throughout the Phoenix area."

"We've been working hard to bring Sandbox VR to the Valley and are thrilled to finally welcome Arizonans to this next-level experience," said Andrew Perkinson and Tylor Hardy, Sandbox VR Gilbert co-franchisees. "Sandbox VR is the leader in immersive, social entertainment with its world-class technology, intuitive design, and cutting-edge experiences that are accessible to everyone. With the Arizona summer rapidly approaching, this will be the ultimate destination for friends, families, corporate teams and more to escape the heat."

The new Gilbert location, located at 1835 S. San Tan Village Pkwy, is more than four thousand square feet of entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay, where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. The Sandbox VR technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

Guests at the Gilbert location can also enjoy a 1,000-square-foot patio, ideal for gathering before their experience or relaxing, and also available for private rentals. To celebrate the grand opening, guests who pre-book their experience online before May 15 will receive 30% off their total price. For more information and to book an experience, please visit sandboxvr.com/gilbert.

Guests can choose from any of eleven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Age of Dinosaurs, which features the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Additional experiences include Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

For more information, visit www.sandboxvr.com

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

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SOURCE Sandbox VR