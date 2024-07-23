SandboxAQ Partners with U.S. Army DEVCOM to Support AI-Enabled Materials Discovery to Advance Armored Vehicle Alloys and Battery Design

The agreements with U.S. Army Futures Command will support the Army's next-generation armored vehicle, power and energy modernization initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ announced today the signing of two agreements with the U.S. Army: one with the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center ( C5ISR Center ) and the second with the Combat Capabilities Development Command's ( DEVCOM ) Ground Vehicle Systems Center ( GVSC ).

These collaborations leverage SandboxAQ's Quantitative AI platform to revolutionize battery chemistries for next-generation power solutions and alloy materials for armored vehicles. The SandboxAQ platform trains deep learning models on data from millions of chemical interactions driven by quantum-level calculations.

"Army Futures Command works with teammates and partners to implement continuous transformation to ensure future war-winning readiness. The two agreements will allow the Army to leverage SandboxAQ's Quantitative AI platform to advance research and development and look for ways to accelerate our ability to support ongoing operations and new programs in development. Efforts to advance alloy material development and next generation power solutions ensure the Army can adapt to the demands of future warfare faster than our adversaries," said Derhun Sanders, Chief of Domestic Industry and Academia Partnerships, Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Innovative Battery Chemistries for Power and Energy Modernization

The U.S. Army's C5ISR Center will use Quantitative AI software to develop advanced battery chemistries and designs for diverse applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and portable power solutions. This initiative seeks to improve battery performance, range, safety, fast-charging capabilities, and integration with existing infrastructure while mitigating costs and environmental impact.

Advanced Alloy Discovery for Armored Vehicles

SandboxAQ, in partnership with Comprehensive Carbon Impact, will leverage its Quantitative AI software to discover novel alloy materials specifically designed for armored vehicles for the U.S. Army GVSC. This effort aims to enhance performance, safety, and integration with existing infrastructure while addressing cost, material, supply chain, and environmental challenges.

Unified Vision and Expertise

SandboxAQ's President of Global Public Sector, Jen Sovada, stated: "We are excited to apply our Quantitative AI software in materials science and advanced battery development to support the Army's modernization efforts. Our recent successes in accelerating chemistry for the private sector position us to deliver commercial technology solutions that can help the Army achieve its goals."

