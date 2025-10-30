SandboxAQ Unveils OpenCryptography.com: The First Public Database Exposing Cryptographic Risks in Open-Source Software

A free, open database that exposes hidden cryptographic flaws across the global software supply chain, empowering stronger, more resilient security.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a pioneer in AI-driven cybersecurity, today launched OpenCryptography.com , the first public database mapping cryptographic assets, weaknesses, and risks across the digital ecosystem. The free resource translates raw cryptographic findings into clear risk signals, helping security teams identify exploitable vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation. It also gives enterprises, researchers, and policymakers unprecedented visibility into real-world cryptographic deployments across the internet, enabling them to uncover weaknesses, strengthen defenses, and modernize for the post-quantum era.

Global regulators have made it clear: organizations must act now to modernize their cryptographic foundations and reduce supply chain risk. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA), and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) jointly stated , "It is imperative for all organizations, especially critical infrastructure, to begin preparing now for migration to post-quantum cryptography. Without open, transparent tools, enterprises remain vulnerable to attacks that exploit outdated or misconfigured encryption."

"OpenCryptography reflects our conviction that the status quo is no longer acceptable," said Marc Manzano, General Manager of the Cybersecurity Group at SandboxAQ. "Cryptography needs to stop being seen as a black box or as a vendor-related problem. It is the foundational building block for digital trust. We cannot secure what we can't see. By making this database available to everyone, we are ending cryptographic blind spots and giving the community what it needs to act now, pinpoint actual vulnerabilities faster, and accelerate post-quantum readiness."

The initiative draws on more than a year of intensive SandboxAQ research to assemble a continuously updated inventory of cryptographic assets from widely used software and infrastructure. SandboxAQ's database already contains almost one billion entries spanning open-source repositories, software containers, and operating system distributions. This launch will release thousands of those entries, enabling users to pinpoint weaknesses, understand how risks evolve over time, and track the adoption of next-generation cryptographic algorithms and protocols.

"The power of community has always been central to cryptography," said Manzano. "Just as global cryptographers contributed to the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) process to establish new post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards, OpenCryptography creates a shared foundation for improving the security posture of the Internet."

"Open source is vital to building the trustworthiness and resilience our cryptographic systems demand. Sharing cryptographic asset data empowers developers, researchers, and enterprises to strengthen defenses against both current and emerging threats to cryptography," said Michele Mosca, co-founder of the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo and CEO and co-founder of quantum software provider softwareQ.

OpenCryptography.com is available for immediate use, focusing on widely used open source Docker containers, with additional features to be added over time. Future updates will expand data sources and add community collaboration tools to deepen visibility across the global cryptographic ecosystem.

Visit our website to learn more about AQtive Guard by SandboxAQ or book a demo here .

About SandboxAQ

‍‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Hillspire Capital, Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

SOURCE SandboxAQ