SandboxAQ's Jennifer Sovada Appointed Chairman of Executive Mosaic's Quantum Group

SandboxAQ

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced that Jen Sovada, President of Public Sector, has been appointed Chairman of the Quantum Group at Executive Mosaic, an international leadership organization and media company. In her new role, Sovada aims to foster a vibrant community of peers dedicated to bringing quantum capabilities to the public sector in an effort to further U.S. interests and national security.

The Quantum Group Chairman is a newly established position under the technology leadership team at Executive Mosaic. As part of its 4×24 Leadership Series, which comprises senior-level "executives of consequence" from over 200 companies across 21 states and Canada, the Quantum Group provides a unique, widely-attended platform for leaders to establish and maintain vital executive connections with their peers and government thought leaders.

"As our knowledge of the field expands, quantum is emerging as our country's next superpower. We greatly value our relationship with Jen as a thought leader in the rapidly coalescing quantum market space, and we look forward to the essential public-private collaboration she will foster with key leaders in her new role as the head of our Quantum Group," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic.

"I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Quantum Group at Executive Mosaic," said Sovada. "Quantum technologies hold immense potential for transforming the public sector and I am excited to collaborate with fellow executives and government leaders to drive innovation in this rapidly evolving field. Together, we will create a strong community dedicated to advancing quantum capabilities and delivering impactful outcomes."

Sovada's extensive military career and experience in business, technology and academia make her well-positioned to lead Executive Mosaic's Quantum Group. In her role at SandboxAQ, Sovada is responsible for growing the public sector business and delivering AI and quantum technology solutions to government agencies such as the U.S Air Force, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and the Departments of Health & Human Services and Veterans Affairs. Her military and intelligence career spans more than 25 years, where she focused on higher-end technological capabilities. She also led public sector initiatives at companies such as Alphabet, Avantus Federal and MissionTech Solutions and ran her own successful consulting firm catering to public sector clientele.

Sovada is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum, and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Georgetown University, teaching a course on Quantum Information Sciences and National Security. As a member of NextGov's Federal 100 2023 cohort, Sovada is considered an influential figure in the public sector IT space. She frequently speaks at industry conferences and educates public sector and business leaders on the potential impact and benefits of AI and quantum technologies.

"Jen's appointment as Chairman of Executive Mosaic's Quantum Group marks another significant milestone in her illustrious career," said Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "Her leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing emerging technologies in the public sector make her the perfect choice to spearhead this transformative initiative."

About SandboxAQ
SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company, providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's greatest challenges. The company's core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet Inc., emerging as an independent, growth-capital-backed company in 2022. SandboxAQ is backed by T. Rowe Price, Guggenheim Partners, Eric Schmidt (chairman of SandboxAQ), Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff and other leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com.

