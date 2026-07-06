Sandhills Market Reports Show Continued Inventory Declines Across Used Equipment and Truck Markets

Inventory levels of used high-horsepower tractors are trending down, while asking and auction values are trending up with marginal month-over-month increases. Used medium-duty construction equipment inventory levels were up from May but still down 15% from last year.

Addressing the commercial trucking market, Truck Paper Sales Manager Scott Lubischer says, "Freight continues to be strong and fuel prices are letting up, leaving dealers hopeful that prices will go down. Aggressively priced units are currently moving, and more dealers are looking to buy."

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values.

Market Report Details

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in the used high-HP tractor market decreased 1.26% month over month and 16.71% year over year in June and have been trending down for 13 consecutive months. Used 100-to-174-HP tractors had the largest inventory changes, down 3.82% M/M and 21.98% Y/Y.

Asking values increased 0.63% M/M, decreased 0.56% Y/Y, and are trending up. Used 100-to-174-HP tractors had the largest M/M asking value change, up 1.33%, while used 175-to-299-HP tractors posted the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 0.98% decrease.

Auction values increased 0.56% M/M and 3.74% Y/Y and are trending up. Used 175-to-299-HP tractors had the largest auction value changes, up 1.1% M/M and 4.21% Y/Y.

The EVI spread was 32%, which is a one-percentage-point increase from May but still lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

Used combine inventory levels decreased 1.55% M/M and 10.19% Y/Y in June and are trending sideways.

Asking values were down 0.51% M/M and 1.28% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 0.51% M/M but increased 0.72% Y/Y and are trending down.

The EVI spread was 38%, showing no change from May and remaining lower than the peak values seen in 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Inventory levels of used sprayers fell 4.73% M/M and 21.91% Y/Y in June and have been trending down for seven months in a row.

Asking values decreased 0.74% M/M and 4.65% Y/Y and are trending down.

Auction values increased 1.83% M/M but decreased 2.69% Y/Y and are trending down.

The EVI spread fell from 40% in May to 37% in June, lower than the peak values of 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

Used planter inventory levels increased 8.19% M/M but fell 21.01% Y/Y in June and have been trending down for eight months.

Asking values increased 3.6% M/M and 7.41% Y/Y and are trending up.

Auction values rose 6.86% M/M and 13.32% Y/Y and are trending up.

The EVI spread remained unchanged from May at 49%, which is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels in this market posted a marginal decrease of 0.25% M/M and fell 27.87% Y/Y in June. Inventory levels have been trending down for eight consecutive months. Used tractors with less than 40 HP had the largest M/M inventory change, up 2.16%, and the largest Y/Y inventory change, down 32.86%.

Asking values decreased 0.7% M/M but rose 0.97% Y/Y. Asking values are trending up, continuing a six-month-long trend. Used tractors with less than 40 HP had the largest M/M asking value change, down 0.76%, while used 40-to-99-HP tractors posted the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 1.19% increase.

Auction values decreased 1.75% M/M but increased 1.26% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used 40-to-99-HP tractors had the largest M/M auction value change, down 1.99%, while used tractors with less than 40 HP had the largest Y/Y auction value change, up 1.64%.

U.S. Used Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters

Inventory levels in this market decreased 2.92% M/M and 4.05% Y/Y in June and are trending sideways.

Asking values decreased 3.53% M/M and 2.65% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 3.75% M/M but increased 1.34% Y/Y and are trending up.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market increased 2.51% M/M but fell 10.15% Y/Y in June and are trending down. Used wheel loaders had the largest M/M inventory change, up 3.27%, and the largest Y/Y inventory change, down 11.93%.

Asking values decreased 0.78% M/M and 3.49% Y/Y and are trending down. Used wheel loaders had the largest M/M asking value change, down 0.96%, while used crawler excavators posted the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 4.66% decrease.

Auction values decreased 1.4% M/M and 2.46% Y/Y and are trending down. Used wheel loaders had the largest M/M auction value change, down 2.64%, while used crawler excavators posted the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 4.32% decrease.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels of used medium-duty construction equipment increased 2.16% M/M but fell 15.25% Y/Y in June and are trending sideways. Used wheeled skid steers had the largest M/M inventory change, up 3.14%, while used loader backhoes had the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 25.19% decrease.

Asking values increased 0.19% M/M but decreased 0.46% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used mini excavators had the largest M/M asking value change, up 1.05%, while used track skid steers had the largest Y/Y asking value change, down 1.12%.

Auction values decreased 0.43% M/M and 0.3% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used wheeled skid steers had the largest M/M auction value change, down 1.11%, while used mini excavators posted the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 2.93% decrease.

U.S. Used Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels in this market increased 5.83% M/M and 0.25% Y/Y in June and are trending sideways. Used slab scissor lifts had the largest M/M inventory change, up 9.92%, while used articulating boom lifts posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 12.38% increase.

Asking values decreased 0.95% M/M and 1.68% Y/Y and are trending down. Used articulating boom lifts had the largest M/M asking value change, down 3.67%, while used telescopic boom lifts had the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 3.5% decrease.

Auction values posted a marginal increase of 0.09% M/M but decreased 3.55% Y/Y and are trending down. Used slab scissor lifts had the largest M/M auction value change, down 8.16%, while used telescopic boom lifts had the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 4.42% decrease.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels in this market increased 5.23% M/M and 16.06% Y/Y in June and are trending up. Used pneumatic-tire forklifts had the largest M/M inventory change, up 6.26%, while used cushion-tire forklifts posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 22.65% increase.

Asking values decreased 1.99% M/M and 4.94% Y/Y and are trending down. Used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest asking value changes, down 3.88% M/M and 11.35% Y/Y.

Auction values decreased 2.16% M/M and 5.16% Y/Y and are trending down. Used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest auction value changes, down 5.2% M/M and 13.39% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

Inventory levels of U.S. used telehandlers increased 2.03% M/M but decreased 0.52% Y/Y in June and are trending sideways.

Asking values decreased 2.35% M/M and 4.03% Y/Y and are trending down.

Auction values decreased 4.27% M/M and 5.68% Y/Y and are trending down.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market decreased 6.81% M/M and 31.61% Y/Y in June and have been trending down for seven months. Used sleeper trucks had the largest inventory changes, down 10.16% M/M and 33.62% Y/Y.

Asking values decreased 1.05% M/M and 1.3% Y/Y and are trending down. Used sleeper trucks had the largest M/M asking value change, down 1.78%, while used day cab trucks had the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 2.39% decrease.

Auction values posted a marginal decrease of 0.13% M/M but increased 4.02% Y/Y and are trending up. Used day cab trucks had the largest M/M auction value change, down 2.27%, while used sleeper trucks had the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 6.69% increase.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels of used semi-trailers fell 4.03% M/M and 29.28% Y/Y in June and have been trending down for 11 consecutive months. Used drop-deck trailers had the largest M/M inventory change, down 8.46%, while used dry van trailers had the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 31.72% decrease.

Asking values posted a marginal increase of 0.09% M/M and rose 3.08% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used drop-deck trailers had the largest M/M asking value change, up 1.55%, while used refrigerated trailers had the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 4.57% increase.

Auction values decreased 2.24% M/M but increased 4.81% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used reefer trailers had the largest auction value changes, down 7.55% M/M and up 9.64% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of used medium-duty trucks decreased 3.69% M/M and 37.55% Y/Y in June. Inventory levels in this market have been trending down for 10 months in a row.

Asking values posted a marginal decrease of 0.05% M/M and fell 4.56% Y/Y and are trending down.

Auction values decreased 1.35% M/M and 2.03% Y/Y and are trending down.

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About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by Value Insight Portal (VIP+), Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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