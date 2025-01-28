Sandiola Recaptures Over $4MM in Additional Reimbursement for Rural Hospitals and Assists with the Prevention of Payer Denials & Downgrades in 2024

Focused on ensuring accurate acuity capture, Sandiola improved client reimbursement by over $4MM in 2024 while simultaneously decreasing payer denials and downgrades.

ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just its second year of operation, Sandiola proudly announces achieving over $4MM in reimbursement recaptured for its client base in 2024. Working closely with its clients' Clinical Documentation Integrity and Coding teams, Sandiola has ensured patient acuity is accurately captured, clients receive accurate reimbursement for the care delivered, and payer denials and downgrades are minimized.

Vinnie Whibbs, CEO at Sandiola, stated, "It's an honor to collaborate with our clients to ensure they receive proper reimbursement. Decreasing payer denials and downgrades, and capturing patient acuity correctly is essential to ensuring these independent, community hospitals thrive so that they can continue to provide care to the communities they serve."

With the success of recaptured reimbursement, Sandiola was able to assist the San Diego Food Bank with providing 31,953 meals for people struggling with food insecurity in San Diego, CA County. Sandiola believes all citizens should have access to healthy food and is proud to partner with the San Diego Food Bank to help fight hunger and food insecurity in the community.

About Sandiola:

Sandiola specializes in improving financial performance and quality outcomes while simultaneously decreasing payer denials and downgrades for independent, community hospitals. Sandiola provides Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) services along with chart prioritization workflow technology to help ensure patient acuity is accurately captured and hospitals receive full reimbursement.

Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees no cost if additional reimbursement is not secured. With tailored services catering to the unique needs of each client, Sandiola's rapid 30-day implementation, real-time training, and seamless integration underscore its commitment to collaborative success. Hospitals choose Sandiola for enhanced financial performance and outstanding customer service.

Explore Sandiola's CDI solutions at sandiola.com or connect on LinkedIn .

