Sandiola Serves as Lead Sponsor for the First Annual Pull-up For Hunger Event to Combat Food Insecurity in San Diego County

The Pull-up For Hunger event raised $5,179 which provided 10,358 nutritious meals to individuals and families in need.

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandiola proudly announces the successful completion of the first annual Pull-Up for Hunger fundraiser, held on May 21, 2024, at San Dieguito Academy High School in Encinitas, CA. In collaboration with The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and the San Dieguito Academy High School Boys Lacrosse team, the event aimed to fight hunger and build awareness around food insecurity in San Diego County.

With food insecurity impacting over 44.2 million Americans, including 13 million children, the need for help is greater than ever. Pull-up For Hunger provided an excellent opportunity for members of the Encinitas community to raise funds for those in need.

Vinnie Whibbs, CEO at Sandiola, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We were thrilled to sponsor this event and bring our community together for such an important cause. Every action, whether a pull-up, a cheer, or a donation, contributed to providing meals to those in need."

"The event allowed for a teachable moment for our team regarding food insecurity in San Diego County and also gave our players a way to serve those in need," said Kyle Allen, Head Boys Lacrosse Coach at San Dieguito Academy High School.

For further information, please visit www.sandiola.com/pullupforhunger.

About Sandiola:

Sandiola specializes in improving financial performance and quality outcomes for independent, community hospitals by addressing Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) staffing challenges. Sandiola provides Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) services along with chart prioritization workflow technology to help ensure patient acuity is accurately captured and hospitals receive full reimbursement. Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees no cost if additional reimbursement is not secured. With tailored services catering to the unique needs of each client, Sandiola's rapid 30-day implementation, real-time training, and seamless integration underscore its commitment to collaborative success. Hospitals choose Sandiola for enhanced financial performance and outstanding customer service.

Explore Sandiola's CDI solutions at sandiola.com or connect on LinkedIn .

Statistic Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Household Food Security in the United States in 2022 Report

SOURCE SANDIOLA