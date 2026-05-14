Sandler Partners Welcomes Taylor Costello as Director, Channel - Mountain/Upper Midwest

With more than 20 years of proven success in the Channel, Taylor brings deep expertise in building strategic Partner relationships, driving growth, and helping to develop and win opportunities across Cloud, UCaaS, CX, AI, Connectivity, and emerging technologies. Taylor is known for his leadership and collaborative approach, and will serve as a pivotal support resource for technology experts to build their businesses and achieve long-term success.

"Taylor has a track record of helping Partners take their business to the next level by investing the time to understand how they work, where they want to grow, and how to best support them along the way," says Ryan Yakos, Senior Vice President, Channel - Midwest. "His experience and expertise will be invaluable for our Partners. We're so excited to have him supporting our Partner community across the Mountain & Upper Midwest region."

"I've always believed the strongest Channel organizations are built by putting the Partners first," says Taylor. "I'm excited to join Sandler Partners and help Partners accelerate growth, strengthen customer relationships, and unlock new opportunities through strategic collaboration, trusted partnerships, and a relentless focus on delivering long-term business value."

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 220+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

SOURCE Sandler Partners