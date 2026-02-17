Sandler Partners Introduces SCOUT Email: An Industry-First Way to Run Address Lookups from Your Inbox

This gives Partners an industry-first way to quickly and accurately harness the power of SCOUT's Connectivity availability results wherever they are. SCOUT is Partners' tool for looking up Connectivity services at their clients' addresses, built in-house based on Partner feedback, helping Partners check availability, pricing, and generate on-demand contracts in moments across 75+ Providers in the US and Canada.

Early adopters are seeing significant success with this new functionality, including a Midwest Partner who shared, "SCOUT email helped me across four multi-site opportunities where speed and responsiveness mattered. I submitted four separate requests with 84 total addresses and was able to deliver all the Connectivity availability information they needed—helping me keep momentum with my clients and move opportunities forward faster."

To learn more about how tools like SCOUT email can help deliver faster customer answers and support business growth, become a Partner today! Already a Partner? Partners should connect with their Channel Manager today to see how they can begin using SCOUT email.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

SOURCE Sandler Partners