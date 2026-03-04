Sandler Partners Welcomes Miranda Paine as Director, Channel - SoCal

With Channel experience across both supplier and Partner-focused roles, Miranda offers a well-rounded perspective on helping Partners meet and exceed their growth goals. Her expertise in network infrastructure and telephony makes her a valuable resource to help Partners evaluate existing client environments, uncover opportunities to enhance customer solutions, and align technology strategies with long-term business outcomes.

"Miranda has a natural ability to connect strategy with execution," says Paul Seeley, Senior Vice President of the Channel. "She asks the right questions, listens closely to what Partners need, and helps create clarity around the best path forward. Our SoCal Partners are gaining a leader who is committed to strengthening relationships and supporting sustainable growth."

"I am thrilled to join Sandler Partners and support our SoCal Partners because this is a company that leads with kindness, reciprocity, and genuine partnership. That spirit creates an environment for people and ideas to thrive," says Miranda. "Being part of a team that values real connection and believes in lifting each other up is exactly the kind of community I want to continue to help grow across SoCal."

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 250+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

