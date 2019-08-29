Sandoz Recalls Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe Prescription Drug Bottles Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Sandoz-Recalls-Losartan-Potassium-and-Ezetimibe-Prescription-Drug-Bottles-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-ChildResistant-Closure-Requirements

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe prescription drug bottles

Hazard: The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.

Consumer Contact:

Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on "Patients and Customers" then "Product Safety Notices."

Recall Details

Units: About 636,000

Description:

This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers. The recalled bottles have "Sandoz," the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels. The recall includes the following:

Recalled Prescription

Drugs NDC

Numbers Lot

Numbers Expiration Date Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-31 JE4491 Aug-2020 30 count bottle

JE4492 Aug-2020



JE4493 Aug-2020



JE4495 Aug-2020



JG0308 Sep-2020



JG0310 Sep-2020



JG0311 Sep-2020



JG0312 Sep-2020



JG5061 Sep-2020



JG5063 Sep-2020



JK8921 Oct-2020



JK8922 Oct-2020



JK8923 Oct-2020



JK8924 Oct-2020



JL5535 Oct-2020



JM2253 Oct-2020



JM2254 Oct-2020



JM2255 Oct-2020



JM2257 Oct-2020



JM2258 Oct-2020



JM2259 Oct-2020



JM5986 Oct-2020



JM5987 Oct-2020 Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-92 JE4481 Aug-2020 90 count bottle

JG0249 Sep-2020



JK8989 Oct-2020



JN0764 Jan-2021 Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets 0781-5701-31 HV9471 Feb-2020 30 count bottle







Incidents/Injuries: None Reported

Sold At: Clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from July 2018 through August 2019. The container was included in the price of the medication, which varied based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms and other factors.

Distributor: Sandoz Inc., of Princeton, N.J.

Manufactured in: Slovenia

Recall Number: 19-194

