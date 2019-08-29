Sandoz Recalls Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe Prescription Drug Bottles Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Aug 29, 2019, 13:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Sandoz-Recalls-Losartan-Potassium-and-Ezetimibe-Prescription-Drug-Bottles-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-ChildResistant-Closure-Requirements 

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe prescription drug bottles

Hazard: The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.

Consumer Contact: 
Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on "Patients and Customers" then "Product Safety Notices."

Recall Details

Units: About 636,000

Description:
This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers.  The recalled bottles have "Sandoz," the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels.  The recall includes the following:

Recalled Prescription
Drugs

NDC
Numbers

Lot
Numbers

Expiration Date

Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets

0781-5690-31

JE4491

Aug-2020

30 count bottle

JE4492

Aug-2020


JE4493

Aug-2020


JE4495

Aug-2020


JG0308

Sep-2020


JG0310

Sep-2020


JG0311

Sep-2020


JG0312

Sep-2020


JG5061

Sep-2020


JG5063

Sep-2020


JK8921

Oct-2020


JK8922

Oct-2020


JK8923

Oct-2020


JK8924

Oct-2020


JL5535

Oct-2020


JM2253

Oct-2020


JM2254

Oct-2020


JM2255

Oct-2020


JM2257

Oct-2020


JM2258

Oct-2020


JM2259

Oct-2020


JM5986

Oct-2020


JM5987

Oct-2020

Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets

0781-5690-92

JE4481

Aug-2020

90 count bottle

JG0249

Sep-2020


JK8989

Oct-2020


JN0764

Jan-2021

Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets

0781-5701-31

HV9471

Feb-2020

30 count bottle


Incidents/Injuries: None Reported

Sold At: Clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from July 2018 through August 2019.  The container was included in the price of the medication, which varied based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms and other factors.

Distributor: Sandoz Inc., of Princeton, N.J.  

Manufactured in: Slovenia

Recall Number: 19-194

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

