Sands China and Community Volunteers Assemble 30,000 Hygiene Kits for Annual 'Clean the World' Initiative

345 tons of hotel amenities recycled by Sands China and community partners since 2014

MACAO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China mobilised 330 team members together with volunteers from the University of Saint Joseph, sustainability nonprofit Sustaincia, Oxfam in Macau, and the Youth Volunteers Association of Macao to assemble 30,000 hygiene kits for international social enterprise Clean the World Thursday at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo. It marks the 12th consecutive year that Sands China has partnered with local social service organisations to support the Clean the World initiative.

A total of 26,000 emergency response hygiene kits will be delivered to the Philippines, while 4,000 will be distributed to 11 Macao NGOs and three charitable and educational institutions in Hong Kong. The kits provide essential hygiene supplies to families in need and promote the concept of resource recycling to younger generations.

After hotel guests check out, Sands China collects used soap for Clean the World to recycle. Through a remanufacturing process, soap is sanitised and repurposed, extending the life of hotel supplies that would otherwise be discarded as unnecessary waste. Besides soap, each kit contains shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, toothbrush, toothpaste, and a card with an encouraging message from Sands China and Clean the World in a reusable non-woven bag.

"Sands China is proud to have been the first integrated operator in Macao to partner with Clean the World to produce hygiene kits," said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. "Since 2014, we have continuously responded to our parent company's call to action, participating in this meaningful initiative for 12 consecutive years. By leveraging our resources, we give back to Macao while extending a helping hand internationally. To date, we have worked with our community partners to prepare more than 415,000 kits to support vulnerable groups in Macao and neighbouring regions, helping prevent the spread of disease and promoting environmental protection through recycling. Sands China is grateful to Clean the World for their collaboration over the years, and sincerely thanks our team members and community partners for their dedication and selfless contributions in advancing global health and environmental sustainability."

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "It's truly inspiring to witness Sands China and the Macao community come together once again to support families in need. By assembling 30,000 hygiene kits, we're not just providing essential supplies, we're delivering hope, dignity, and the power of collective action. Every kit is a testament to the compassion and generosity of volunteers, partners, and Sands China. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands across Macao and beyond."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy.

