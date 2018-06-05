Sanford Health Chooses Sectra for Enterprise-wide Imaging

The Sectra platform will offer consistency throughout the health system and will provide collaboration across sites as well as a reduction in IT complexity. Sanford Health is the largest, rural, not-for-profit health care system in the U.S. and is the largest employer in the Dakotas.

"It is important for us to unify our imaging IT solutions across our broad footprint of patient care," says Allison Suttle, Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health. "Sectra's solution will allow us to integrate all images and information throughout our healthcare system to continue our focus of providing excellent patient care."

In addition to the enterprise imaging PACS, the five-year agreement encompasses breast imaging, orthopaedics, 3D vessel analysis/lesion tracking as well as teaching file software and a business analytics package. Sectra's universal viewer will allow for all Sanford providers to have access to patient images and information via a zero-footprint web application.

"Sectra has a proven track record of strong integrations and high system uptimes which is crucial for efficient reading throughout a high production environment such as Sanford Health. We look forward to growing together over the next five years and beyond," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

About Sectra

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an Enterprise Image Management solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics), a VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a fifth consecutive year at http://www.sectra.com/medical/.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest health care systems in the nation, with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and serving the Upper Midwest, with nearly 1,400 physicians, Sanford Health is dedicated to several initiatives, including global children's clinics, genomic medicine and specialized centers researching cures for type 1 diabetes, breast cancer and other diseases. Sanford Health has 28,000 employees, making it the largest employer in the Dakotas. Nearly $1 billion in gifts from philanthropist Denny Sanford over the past decade have transformed how Sanford Health can improve the human condition. For information, visit https://www.sanfordhealth.org/.

