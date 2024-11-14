Sanitation Strategies, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Lighthouse Life Science Partners, LLC to Distribute Peroxigard™ and Advanced Disinfection Solutions

HOLT, Mich., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week in Nashville, Tennessee at the AALAS Annual National Meeting, Sanitation Strategies, LLC, an industry leader in biomedical research sanitation products and services, headquartered in Holt, Michigan, announced a strategic partnership with Lighthouse Life Science Partners, LLC based in Lakeville, Minnesota. This synergistic collaboration brings Peroxigard™, a premier accelerated hydrogen peroxide disinfectant from Virox Technologies Inc, along with other innovative Lighthouse products and services to Sanitation Strategies' growing arsenal of differentiated cleaning and disinfection solutions. With fast kill times and extensive efficacy claims, Peroxigard™ enhances Sanitation Strategies' ability to provide clients with state-of-the-art hygienic solutions.

Sherman McDonald, Founder and President of Sanitation Strategies, LLC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Lighthouse Life Science Partners, LLC to expand our offerings including Peroxigard™ and Lighthouse's other advanced sanitation products. This partnership enables us to provide our clients with industry-leading solutions, ensuring they have the products and services to reach the highest standards in cleaning and disinfection. Sanitation Strategies' commitment to serving the biomedical research community aligns closely with Lighthouse Life Science, and together our focus on improving cleaning and disinfecting processes will be a game changer in our market."

For additional details about this partnership and the available products, please contact Sanitation Strategies, LLC at 1.877.494.4364 or visit www.sanitationstrategies.com.

About Sanitation Strategies, LLC

Sanitation Strategies, LLC provides tailored sanitation programs to the biomedical research industry through a comprehensive service platform that includes a skilled team of service technicians, a proprietary sanitation data management system, and SolidTek™ solid detergent technology. Trusted by research facilities across the United States, Sanitation Strategies supports animal well-being and research integrity through its innovative hygienic solutions.

About Lighthouse Life Science Partners, LLC

Lighthouse Life Science Partners, LLC is a recognized leader in optimizing cleaning and disinfecting practices to enhance laboratory safety and improve research outcomes. With a portfolio of top-tier disinfection technologies, tools and services, Lighthouse Life Science Partners supports the life science industry with efficient, effective, and innovative solutions.

Press Contact:

Sanitation Strategies, LLC

Phone: 1.877.494.4364

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sanitationstrategies.com

SOURCE Sanitation Strategies