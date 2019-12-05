Santa Delivers An Early Present To Pennsylvania Man PlaySugarHouse.com Player Wins A Divine Fortune Of More Than $208,000, As Mega Jackpot Hits Again

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are going to be a whole lot happier for a Springfield Township, Pennsylvania man who hit the jackpot on PlaySugarHouse.com this week. The 55 year-old accountant, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot with an $80 bet, winning $208,514.

"These life changing jackpots, being hit in rapid succession on Divine Fortune, are truly incredible," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "We've had multiple jackpots struck in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey these past several months with one lucky woman in PA hitting three times!"

This is the ninth online progressive Divine Fortune jackpot struck on PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch in July, with the first five happening within just two weeks. In October, a New Jersey cancer survivor hit the Divine Fortune jackpot for the third time in less than six months on NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com, winning almost $300,000 in total.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. PlaySugar.com is also the official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

http://rushstreetinteractive.com

