Santa Invites Little Cravers To Join Him For Lunch This Weekend At White Castle Restaurants Across The Country

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus will be getting some practice for his Christmas Eve journey when he visits more than 200 White Castle restaurants in 11 cities this weekend. The Jolly Old Elf is stepping away from the North Pole on Sunday, Dec. 15, long enough to enjoy holiday lunches at White Castle with Cravers young and old. His annual visit, now in its eighth year, is a cherished White Castle tradition.

The Lunch with Santa event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating White Castle restaurants, which will be adorned with festive holiday decor. All children who visit Santa will receive a special gift – a free meal! (Limit four children per adult.) Mini-Cravers will have the choice of:

Two Original Sliders ® , two Cheese Sliders, two Veggie Sliders or a six-piece Chicken Rings

, two Cheese Sliders, two Veggie Sliders or a six-piece Chicken Rings A side of applesauce or a small order of French fries

Milk, a small soft drink or a 100% apple juice box

"We're all about family at White Castle, so what better time to help create magical moments and special memories than at Christmas," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're not just providing families with an affordable and delicious lunch during a really hectic time, we're also giving them the gift of fun family time."

No reservations are required to have lunch with Santa, but parents should come prepared with cameras to capture photos of their tiny tots with their eyes all aglow.

Santa Claus will have lunch at more than 200 White Castle restaurants in the following 11 markets: Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Minneapolis, New York City, New Jersey and St. Louis. To find a list of participating restaurants, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 14 states and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger."

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

