White Castle Heats Up Winter with Hot Deals and Cool Savings

America's first fast-food hamburger restaurant is committed to delivering savings all season long with deals available through its website, social media or Craver Nation Rewards customer loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the innovator of The Original Slider®, is turning up the dial on hot discounts, deals and offers designed to satisfy wide-ranging appetites and all budget constraints.

White Castle is offering crave-worthy deals that keep both hearts and appetites warm this winter. Post this White Castle is offering a $5 Crispy Chicken Slider Combo Dec. 1 - 31 at participating Castles for Craver Nation Rewards Members as part of its Winter Deals.

Deals this winter available in Castles, online and through Craver Nation Rewards®, include multiple BOGO deals on the Crispy Chicken and Breakfast Sliders, a BOGO offer for National Fast Food Day, $2 off a Sack of 10 Sliders on National Stuffing Day, free shipping on all orders made on HouseofCrave.com, White Castle's exclusive online merchandise store, and a more than 26% discount off mobile orders to ring in the new year.

"At White Castle, we believe warmth comes in many forms — from a hot meal fresh off the grill to deals that make every visit feel even better," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We've packed this winter with crave-worthy offers that keep both hearts and appetites warm — because at White Castle, value never takes a snow day."

For more fall offers, customers can join Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join customer loyalty program which offers high-value perks, points and rewards to members.

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in November, December, and January.

Special Offers (no coupons necessary)

Occasion Offer Date National Fast-Food

Day BOGO 5 Cheese Sliders (limit 5 free) Nov. 16 Cyber Monday Free shipping on all HouseofCrave.com

orders Dec. 1

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date National Stuffing

Day $2 off a Sack of 10 Sliders Nov. 21 Night Before

Thanksgiving BOGO free 2 Double Cheese Sliders (limit 2

free) Nov. 26 Longest night of the

year BOGO free individual Combo Meal (limit 1

free) Dec. 21 – 22 Day after Christmas $5 off a Crave Case Dec. 26

Offers for Craver Nation Rewards Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates At Castle BOGO Crispy Chicken Sliders Through Nov. 30 At Castle $5 Crispy Chicken Slider Combo Dec. 1 – 31 At Castle BOGO Breakfast Sliders Dec. 1 – 31 At Castle $4.50/$5 Two Original Sliders, small drink

and choose between 6-piece Chicken Ring,

small fry or 3-piece Cheese Stick Dec. 1 – 31 Mobile $2 off Sack of Fries Through Nov. 30 Mobile $5 off any Shareable Meal Through Nov. 30 Mobile $5 off Crave Case Dec. 1 – 31 Mobile 26% off mobile order Dec. 30 – Jan. 4

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

