White Castle Comes in Clutch for the Holidays

From meal planning to gift giving, White Castle is the ultimate holiday helper

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, White Castle is bringing the Clutch plays for the holidays, offering delicious meals, fun recipes, unique gifts and sweet savings to make the holidays merry, bright and downright craveable. Whether it's feeding a crowd, gifting with personality or making late-night memories, White Castle has you covered.

Hot Clutch for the Crave Clutch

The 20-Slider Crave Clutch sports a festive design through the holiday season. And for a limited time, anyone who orders a Crave Clutch through the White Castle app will receive a free Hot Clutch, an insulated bag made specifically to keep the Sliders in the Crave Clutch hot and steamy.

With a mix of 20 Sliders, the White Castle Crave Clutch is the go-to move for busy families, Friendsgiving feasts, late-night snacks and impromptu holiday gatherings. Beginning Nov. 17, anyone who orders a Crave Clutch through the White Castle app will receive a free Hot Clutch, an insulated bag made specifically to keep the Crave Clutch steamy. They will be available while supplies last. And throughout the holiday season, the Crave Clutch will feature a festive design, cutout ornaments and a QR code that provides access to delicious Slider-based recipes. The Crave Clutch is the perfect way to make every meal a little more memorable.

House of Crave: Gifts That Come in Clutch

White Castle's House of Crave online store (HouseofCrave.com) is also coming in clutch with new merchandise that makes holiday gifting easier and way more fun. Whether looking for a stocking stuffer, a hostess gift, a White Elephant gift or something truly special for a Slider fan, these unique finds will surely surprise and delight whoever receives them. Highlights from this year's collection include:

White Castle Crocs — Cozy, comfortable footwear for anyone on your gift list.





— Cozy, comfortable footwear for anyone on your gift list. Willis the Dragon — This plush, green dragon offers a nostalgic nod to White Castle's 1980s kids' meal icon.





— This plush, green dragon offers a nostalgic nod to White Castle's 1980s kids' meal icon. White Castle Craver casserole dish — This casserole dish is the perfect bakeware for White Castle's Slider-based stuffing or your favorite holiday meal (available Nov. 24).





— This casserole dish is the perfect bakeware for White Castle's Slider-based stuffing or your favorite holiday meal (available Nov. 24). Annual holiday mug — This classic holiday mug is perfect for sipping cocoa on a cold day or enjoying your favorite beverage with Sliders.

Every House of Crave order placed on Cyber Monday (December 1) ships free.

Slider-Based Recipes Come Through When it Matters Most

The holiday season can get hectic, and that's exactly when White Castle Slider-based recipes come in clutch. These flavor-packed, easy-to-make recipes can be made with Sliders purchased at a White Castle restaurant or at grocery, convenience and club stores across the U.S.

White Castle's most popular recipe — The Original Slider Stuffing — remains a Craver favorite, gracing many a dinner table for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays. But White Castle's website offers more than 80 other recipes, from appetizers and breakfast bakes to crowd-pleasing comfort foods. Whether you need ideas for family dinners, hearty breakfasts, late-night snacks or last-minute get togethers, White Castle's recipes come through when it matters most.

More Ways White Castle Comes in Clutch for the Holidays

$5 gift card bonus: Get a $5 bonus gift card with every $25 gift card purchase, available only at Castles.





Limited-time holiday soft drinks: Coca-Cola Vanilla Cream and Sprite Vanilla Cream.

"At White Castle, we love coming in clutch, especially during the holidays," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Whether you're picking up a Crave Clutch for a family dinner, grabbing a late-night snack after gift-wrapping or shopping for the perfect gift at the House of Crave, we're here to make your holidays easier, tastier and a lot more fun."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle