SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud

"Both large chains and independent hotels need to remove obstacles in their IT infrastructure that prevent brands from creating engaging experiences, personalized service and a foundation for growth," said Laura Calin, vice president strategy and solutions management, Oracle Hospitality. "SantaPark Arctic World demonstrates the value and potential of Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud to transform IT processes, streamline operations and create more meaningful guest interactions."

SantaPark Arctic World offers the best of local tradition, regional heritage and modern Nordic design with a variety of Christmas and nature-themed experiences throughout the property. More than 100,000 guests attend the resort annually to experience the Santa Claus themed attractions and a new luxury resort, Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, in the heart of the Arctic Circle. Within the hotel's resort first year of opening, Arctic TreeHouse Hotel received international recognition and acclaim from the World Luxury Hotel Awards driving an increased volume of guests and the planned opening of an additional hotel on the property. This momentum required a powerful cloud-based hospitality platform flexible enough to manage property attractions while driving exceptional service. With Oracle Hospitality at the core SantaPark Arctic World was able to reduce the complexity of IT by integrating a property management system and point of service solution for 21 terminals on OPERA Cloud and Simphony Cloud in just three months.

"After reviewing a variety of offers from different companies, we realized that only Oracle could provide a single cloud platform with the flexibility to cater to the uniquely varied blend of guest attractions we offer," said Katja Ikäheimo-Länkinen, Experience Director, SantaPark Arctic World. "Its comprehensive reporting allows us to comfortably manage our growth, supporting SantaPark Arctic World's goal to be the leading resort in Finland by 2020."

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings 35 years of experience in providing technology solutions to food and beverage operators and hoteliers. We provide hardware, software, and services that allow our customers to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability. Our solutions include integrated point-of-sale, loyalty, reporting and analytics, inventory and labor management, all delivered from the cloud to lower IT cost and maximize business agility.

For more information about Oracle Hospitality, please visit www.Oracle.com/Hospitality

Oracle Industry Connect

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018, go to oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect.

Trademark

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santapark-arctic-world-fuels-growth-and-deeper-guest-satisfaction-with-oracle-hospitality-cloud-300626095.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

