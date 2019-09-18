Santen Pharmaceutical Establishes a Safety Database With ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance Multi-tenant Drug Safety Suite to Improve and Streamline Pharmacovigilance at a Global Scale

MIAMI and TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the leader in ophthalmic drug development, has selected ArisGlobal to create a single global safety database and improve the efficiency and quality of their global safety vigilance processes. Santen Pharmaceutical's safety suite will include ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance (LSMV), LifeSphere® Reporting and Analytics and LifeSphere® Intake and Triage solutions to automate key safety vigilance activities, reduce costs, and increase compliance.

"LSMV's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning automates repetitive manual tasks, improving efficiency and compliance levels. Switching to LSMV makes our team dramatically more efficient," added Dr. Shimada, head of global safety vigilance at Santen Pharmaceutical.

Santen joins more than 250 life science companies, including 9 regulatory authorities, who use ArisGlobal's safety, medical affairs, clinical and regulatory solutions, benefiting from rapid implementation on a multi-tenant cloud with upgrades delivered seamlessly.

"We are very pleased that Santen Pharmaceutical will adopt ArisGlobal's multi-tenant LifeSphere® Safety suite," said Sankesh Abbhi, ArisGlobal's President and CEO. "We offer the world's largest and most innovative multi-tenant safety cloud and Santen is an example of how customers in Japan and globally can meet a wide range of requirements for patient safety by leveraging our leading technology."

In addition, Santen will adopt ArisGlobal's rapid migration methodology, which has been successfully embraced by many of the world's leading life sciences companies when transitioning from their legacy safety systems. "Our tested and repeatable methodology has proven highly effective as we become the preferred safety cloud solution for major pharma," added Abbhi. "We're able to drastically reduce the traditional challenges of data migration, change management and user training, reducing transition risk and bringing necessary peace of mind."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website (www.santen.com).

SOURCE ArisGlobal