Sanuk Collaborates with Music Producer Rick Rubin on Men's Footwear Collection

Rubin, who is renowned for his detail in the recording studio, was equally meticulous with his approach to the design of AUM. Rubin worked with Sanuk footwear designer Casius Arno over a period of three years to bring this collection to life. The result is a completely new Sidewalk Surfer that maintains many of the hallmarks that initially drew Rubin to the style while infusing a more crafted, simplified feel and an enhanced level of sustainability and comfort.

"Working with Rick gave me a glimpse into his creative process, as we stripped things back to their necessary parts in order to focus on what should truly be there," says Arno. "His attention to detail and pursuit of simple, unique beauty led to the creation of a timeless style that can be enjoyed for years and years to come."

This limited-edition, vegan men's shoe collection offers two colorways with an earth-tone striped blanket, as well as an off-white option. The AUM line was purposefully designed with the environment in mind, featuring 100% cotton uppers, recycled PLUSfoam™ midsoles and faux crepe rubber outsoles. Both the materials and colors are reminiscent of Rubin's's zen-like, spiritual persona. The shoes retail for $70.

"I believe those that are in tune with nature tend to be the most consistent over time. The reason I initially started wearing Sanuk, in addition to the fact that they were comfortable, is because I was always looking for shoes that allowed me the most flexibility," said Rubin. "I wanted to be able to move my toes when the shoes were on and feel the same bendability I'd feel as if I was barefoot. I feel with AUM, we have created something that accomplishes that."

"Partnering with Rick Rubin has been an incredible honor for Sanuk," said Seth Pulford, Marketing Director of Sanuk. "We are so happy that the universe brought us together and that we were able to embark on this journey of co-creation. I'm stoked to see AUM come to fruition."

To view the Rick Rubin AUM collection go to www.sanuk.com/rick-rubin starting January 15, 2020. Check out a short film and hear the full story behind the evolution of AUM directly from Rick www.sanuk.com/rick-rubin-story.

About SANUK®:

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands:

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

