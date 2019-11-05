Sanuk Launches Chiba Journey LX Boot

The mid-top Chiba Journey LX comes in two colors – Black and Dark Olive – and is designed to protect from punctures and pokes, with thick, contoured tread to maintain traction, all while keeping feet dry and comfortable in a range of terrain and active environments. The Chiba Journey LX retails for $90.

"It is amazing to work with a company that truly cares about making something that is more environmentally conscious and better for our planet," says Sanuk ambassador Paige Alms. "I am pretty excited to be able to wear something that I am really proud of. Plus, it is really nice being able to pick up one pair of shoes and take them pretty much anywhere I go."

In keeping with Sanuk's commitment to protecting the planet, as well as the core values of the ambassadors who helped create the shoe, the Chiba Journey LX was made to have a minimal impact on the environment and utilizes sustainable alternatives for key materials. Yulex® is used in the rubber shell, neoprene collar and rubber outsole of the Chiba Journey LX, and other recycled materials are also incorporated throughout. The launch of the Chiba Journey LX also marks the beginning of several initiatives from Sanuk designed to broaden the positive impact of its activities on its customers, employees, communities and the environment in 2020.

"The new Chiba Journey LX was inspired by some of our ambassadors who saw the need for a shoe that would take them to their off-the-grid happy places," said Magnus Wedhammar, vice president and general manager of Sanuk. "Whether it is a remote surf spot, fishing hole or a rugged coastal clean-up, the Chiba Journey LX lets you adventure hard while still taking it easy on the planet."

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

