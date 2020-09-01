Sanuk Partners with KASSIA+SURF on Eco-Friendly Capsule Collection

The free-spirited footwear collection fuses Kassia's signature psychedelic style with quality sustainable materials, like hemp blend uppers and straps created from recycled plastic bottles. Designed for pre- and post-surf hangs, beach cleanups and every adventure in between, the line showcases tie-dye prints and custom Southwest artwork across two of Sanuk's bestselling women's styles, the Pair O Dice and Yoga Sling 3. Both pairs retail for $45.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with KASSIA+SURF, a conscious wetsuit and accessories brand that has significantly elevated the style possibilities and fits for waterwomen," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "Kassia Meador has been a long-time friend of Sanuk, so the idea of embarking on this special project together simply made sense. The iconic space tie-dye print and the use of mindful materials were central to the notion of making footwear aligned with the KASSIA+SURF and Sanuk brands."

"I'm stoked on this cozy, cosmic collaboration that pays thoughtful attention to our footprint on the Earth," said Kassia Meador, founder of KASSIA+SURF. "These kicks feature artwork inspired by my travels in the Southwest and visions of the ancient people. My intention is to honor how they lived in harmony with nature, in hopes of bringing inspiration and awareness to more sustainable ways we can all choose to live in these modern times."

For more information about the Sanuk and KASSIA+SURF collection, visit www.sanuk.com starting September 1, or follow along on Instagram @sanuk.

About KASSIA+SURF

California born and bred, Kassia Meador began surfing at age 14, and became a sponsored pro by 17. Known for her graceful surf style, Kassia was crowned the "queen of noseriding" by the New York Times and in 2011 ranked 2nd on the WSL women's longboard tour. Kassia left sponsored surfing to build KASSIA+SURF, a brand for women, by women, that creates conscious solutions to larger global issues. Launched in 2015, KASSIA+SURF focuses on quality over quantity, and is rooted in premium performance functionality with a conscious creative approach. Through KASSIA+SURF, Kassia is dedicated to being a positive changemaker, leading by example and supporting organizations and brands that share this same mission. For more information visit kassiasurf.com.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Contact: Sophia Hatef, [email protected]

SOURCE Sanuk

Related Links

https://www.sanuk.com/

