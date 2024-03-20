SANY Promotes Innovation-driven Development with Global Talent Program

500+ graduates from Hunan SANY Polytechnic College have embarked successful careers overseas

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY"), an industry leader committed to "foster first-class talents" as one of the Company's Three First-Class Visions, has successfully cultivated more than 500 technical talents to overseas posts as of February 2024 through the overseas management headquarters orientation course offered by the Hunan SANY Polytechnic College, which integrates on-campus recruitment, school-enterprise joint training, and overseas employment support. The average annual salary of the graduates has reached 200,000 RMB (US$27,788) upon completing their probations.

Embrace the world, unlock potential

SANY is acclaimed for its corporate culture, work environment, employee welfare and benefits as well as talent cultivation. Promoting talent development and bringing more talents to the international stage is a key strategy of SANY's global roadmap and measure of expanding the international market, promoting technological innovation, and strengthening global vision, to catalyze more comprehensive and sustainable development of the Group.

SANY has always attached great importance to training international talents and tapping the unlimited potential of its employees through the continuous improvement of the training system, professional development courses, and open opportunities for international exchanges and cooperation, so as to cultivate more high-quality, elite talents who know their professions and are capable of multi-language communication.

The full-time institution Hunan SANY Polytechnic College adopts bilingual teaching and customizes the course materials to meet the practical needs of the various professions, while also working with top enterprises in China to strengthen the international talent relations.

"The College continuously brings elite talents for SANY's overseas regions and branches as well as top enterprises in the industry, the employment rate of our graduates is over 90 percent in international positions, they're hardworking, dedicated, rigorous, and practical, with strong technical abilities and language skills," said Tanli Lanjun, who oversees the international class of the College.

In 2021, Ouyang Zhihui started his career overseas and has visited nearly 10 countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe since then. With an international perspective and solid technical skills, he completes various work tasks successfully and can communicate with international clients independently in multiple languages including Italian and Arabic.

"My studies at Hunan SANY Polytechnic College have given me a solid foundation, so I have never been afraid to face different environments and challenges at work overseas," said Ouyang.

The College is also working with international institutions to establish "overseas lighthouse factory academy." Its partners include University of Singaperbangsa Karawang in Indonesia, Genovasi University College, Universiti Teknologi MARA, and The City University Malaysia in Malaysia, and Yangon Institute of Vocational Technology in Myanmar.

Visit SANY on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sany-heavy-industry

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanyglobal/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV8vy8fng3im3sptsb4IFQ

SOURCE SANY Group