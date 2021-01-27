SAP Debuts Milestone Offering to Revolutionize Customer Business Transformation

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced RISE with SAP, a milestone offering to propel customers' holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises. RISE with SAP offers customers at all stages of digital transformation a completely new way to redesign processes for better business outcomes. Along with its robust partner ecosystem, SAP will deliver fast time to value, and flexibility to thrive amid change — all without high up-front investments. The announcement to deliver business transformation as a service was made during RISE with SAP: The Introduction, where SAP also unveiled plans to make a strategic acquisition in the business process intelligence space. Join Christian Klein and guests including Microsoft, Siemens and LIVEKINDLY at the RISE with SAP: The Introduction event. Click here to join live. Catch the replay here .

"Geopolitical tensions, environmental challenges and the ongoing pandemic are forcing businesses to deal with change faster than ever before," said Christian Klein, chief executive officer, SAP. "Companies that can adapt their business processes quickly will thrive — and SAP can help them achieve this. This is what RISE with SAP is all about: it helps customers continuously unlock new ways of running businesses in the cloud to stay ahead of their industry."

RISE with SAP is a single offering that provides a path to the Intelligent Enterprise for every customer, independent of starting point or complexity. Offered on a subscription basis, it features one responsible party for service-level agreement, operations and support. The holistic approach will help companies truly transform their business, going beyond a technical migration to the cloud to enable continual transformation. Together with its strong partner ecosystem, SAP will guide companies through their business transformation by:

Redesigning business processes

Business process intelligence is built on SAP's business model and process expertise gained from working with over 400,000 customers across 25 industries. Customers can continuously analyze how their business processes perform, benchmark them against industry standards and easily adapt them to new requirements and business demands. Intelligence can be embedded in business processes thanks to a direct connection to SAP's workflow, robotic process automation (RPA) and other artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Enabling technical migration

SAP® tools and services support the entire technical journey with fast time to value, augmented by offerings from SAP's strong ecosystem. This includes automated services to aid the move to modular and standard solution landscapes for faster consumption of innovation in the cloud, as well as support from technical architects to help enable smooth migration and high adoption.



Customers' cloud infrastructure of choice runs in an SAP data center or with a hyperscaler of choice to benefit from infrastructure-as-a-service capabilities without data and system lock-in.

Building an intelligent enterprise

SAP Business Technology Platform delivers one semantic layer across an enterprise, providing the foundation for a holistic business transformation. This approach helps keep the core clean and allows for easier consumption:



Easily complement, extend and integrate with SAP, partner, and third-party solutions using the same data model and platform services as SAP applications.

as SAP applications.



Access more than 2,200 APIs to help ensure integration to on-premise, cloud and non-SAP systems.





Steer and plan across the enterprise in real time, and provide high-quality data for analytics, planning and AI scenarios thanks to one semantical data layer.

to one semantical data layer.



Gain superior low-code or no-code capabilities to extend SAP solutions, intelligent RPA to drive automation and a world-class workflow service to change processes on the fly.

and a world-class workflow service to change processes on the fly.

SAP S/4HANA® Cloud has embedded AI, RPA, advanced analytics and flexible deployment options, depending on customer complexity.



Unified access is provided to one of the world's largest business networks, including SAP's supplier, logistics and asset intelligence networks, allowing companies to manage their complete supply chain to react faster to changing market conditions.

