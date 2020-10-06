SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Tops 4,000 Customers

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) today announced that it has surpassed 4,000 customers of the SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central solution, continuing the momentum as one of the fastest-growing core human resources (HR) solutions in the market. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is part of SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite . The suite delivers flexible, intelligent HR solutions that prioritize employee experience, while incorporating experience data and providing access to innovative technologies throughout a robust partner ecosystem.

"The growth of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central demonstrates how important it is for organizations to have a truly global and scalable core HR solution," said Jill Popelka, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "Business conditions, local regulations and the skills needed to succeed continue to change rapidly. Customers are choosing SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to ensure they can deliver exceptional employee experiences while maintaining the flexibility and insights to adapt in times of disruption."

The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution enables organizations to manage a global workforce with unmatched scalability and support. It supports 42 languages and more than 2,000 regulatory changes per year and is localized for 99 countries. The cloud-based solution provides a single, comprehensive core HR platform, which streamlines and automates all HR-related processes, including global benefits , time and attendance management and payroll specifically localized for 46 countries. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central provides self-service tools to increase employee engagement. It delivers rich insights, allowing HR leaders to make data-driven decisions on workforce and talent management.

Customers in more than 200 countries and territories are using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to transform and modernize their HR processes, including Mariposa Corporation, Continental AG, The Timken Company, Whirlpool Corporation and Erste Group Bank AG.

SAP customers using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central said:

Michiel van den Berg , head, HR strategic projects, Erste Group Bank AG: "As one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe , Erste Group Bank AG has 47,000 employees working across 2,300 branches. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, we have unified and modernized HR across the entire company for the first time, enabling us to unite and engage our workforce. By implementing SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, every single employee now has access to digital HR services. The time for managers to get HR data has been reduced from two weeks to two minutes."

"Even with a complex, global workforce that includes 17,000 employees across 42 countries, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central has simplified our IT environment. We manage a global payroll through a single, multilingual solution and we can generate an accurate headcount in seconds. One of the most important benefits is being part of SAP SuccessFactors Community. We are constantly learning and sharing ways to use new features and create more value. By making all these connections, we can make better business decisions and be a strategic partner." Arun Serikar, director, global HR technology, Whirlpool Corporation: "Reimagining HR has been an essential part of the digital transformation journey at Whirlpool Corporation. In order to build a highly engaged, high performing global workforce, we need to provide HR employees with tools that enable them to be agile, data-driven, and strategic. The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution provides a truly integrated and complete vision of our workforce so we can continue to deliver on our promise of 'people excellence.'"

SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite helps organizations take charge of change by adapting how they deliver HR – shifting from traditional transactions to simple, engaging, end-to-end employee experiences. By linking employee feedback to operational data, organizations can know what is happening and why, so they can create a more flexible workforce and a more resilient business.

For more information, visit the HR and People Engagement area of sap.com To learn more, watch "SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central: 4,000 Customer Milestone."

