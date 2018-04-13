SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries

"We are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Stefan Ries," said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "We are committed to the digital transformation of our customers and SAP. Stefan Ries is an exceptional leader who understands the importance of customer experience internally and externally."

Stefan Ries had been appointed as Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE in April 2016 with a term until 2019. In its ordinary meeting on April 12, 2018, the SAP Supervisory Board decided to extend his appointment and service contract for another five years until 2024. His areas of responsibility include Human Resources strategy and operations, social partnership, talent and leadership development, rewards and recognition, organizational effectiveness and learning as well as diversity and inclusion.

