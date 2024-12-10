Saphyre Announces Partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin Platform, deepening the relationship between BlackRock and Saphyre

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading fintech company using patented technology to help solve pre-trade activities and post-trade issues, is excited to announce a partnership with Aladdin, BlackRock's technology platform which unifies the investment management process. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, reduce operational risks, and simplify workflows for common clients in the financial services industries by integrating Saphyre's onboarding and data management solutions with the Aladdin platform.

Financial institutions often face significant challenges in pre-trade onboarding and maintenance of accounts due to fragmented systems, manual processes, and regulatory complexities. The partnership between Saphyre and Aladdin helps to address these pain points, offering a seamless solution for the investment lifecycle.

"Our partnership with Aladdin represents a pivotal evolution for Saphyre," said Ray Shivers, COO of Saphyre, "building on our already extensive network of top-tier investment managers and financial institutions. By seamlessly integrating our AI-powered onboarding and data management solutions with the Aladdin platform, we are not only addressing critical operational challenges but also enhancing the experience for our clients at scale. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to setting new industry standards in operational excellence by driving efficiency, and reducing risk and regulatory compliance for our clients."

The integration delivered through this partnership will support end-to-end automation for the investment management community, addressing critical operational challenges while ensuring clients are prepared to meet evolving industry demands.

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

SOURCE Saphyre