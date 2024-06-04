Saphyre Wins Innovation in T+1 Post-Trade Solutions Award at Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., the leading pre- and post-trade platform for the world's largest financial institutions, won the Innovation in T+1 Post-Trade Solutions at Global Custodian's 2024 Leaders in Custody Awards.

"It is a privilege to be named a top T+1 solution at such an important time in our industry," said Saphyre CEO Gabino Roche. "With the new T+1 settlement rule having gone into effect just one day before winning this award, we are honored that so many institutions have put their trust in Saphyre to navigate this new territory in financial markets."

The award win was announced during the Global Custodian awards banquet which took place in London on May 30th. Saphyre's patented interoperable, AI-driven platform for streamlining pre- and post-trade processes has been adopted by many of the world's largest financial institutions to enable the transition to T+1 and even T+Zero settlement times.

The recognition comes on the heels of Saphyre hosting its T-Zero Premiere event recently at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City where they convened a panel featuring CEO Gabino Roche alongside ABC's Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and television anchor Melissa Francis for a discussion about T+1 settlements.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

