Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Revenue $119.5 $119.2 0.2 % $119.5 $119.9 -0.3 % Gross Profit $50.3 $48.7 3.4 % $53.8 $53.9 -0.3 % Gross Margin 42.1 % 40.8 % 130 bps 45.0 % 45.0 % 0 bps Operating Income $16.5 $15.7 4.8 % $21.1 $21.6 -2.5 % Operating Margin 13.8 % 13.2 % 60 bps 17.6 % 18.0 % -40 bps Net Income (*) $13.4 $13.7 -2.2 % $18.0 $17.7 1.9 % Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.25 -4.0 % $0.32 $0.32 0.0 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

2022 2021

2022 2021

Revenue $474.7 $461.0 3.0 % $474.8 $463.6 2.4 % Gross Profit $200.2 $187.8 6.6 % $213.5 $208.3 2.5 % Gross Margin 42.2 % 40.7 % 150 bps 45.0 % 44.9 % 10 bps Operating Income $66.5 $57.5 15.7 % $83.5 $81.4 2.5 % Operating Margin 14.0 % 12.5 % 150 bps 17.6 % 17.6 % 0 bps Net income (*) $52.6 $47.2 11.5 % $67.2 $65.5 2.5 % Diluted EPS $0.95 $0.85 11.8 % $1.21 $1.18 2.5 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Our revenue in 2022 reached $474.8 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 7.8%. Key accomplishments in 2022 include our continued growth of cloud-based customers with over 90% of new logos delivered on the cloud and the significant increase in our platform deals," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "We continue to fortify our leading position in Europe. We are particularly enthused by our momentum in North America, where we closed a CoreSuite for Life and Annuity deal in addition to business application solutions deals in 2022. Our renewed growth in North America increases our confidence that the region will continue growth in 2023."

"Operating profit in 2022 reached $83.5 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%, a great accomplishment despite the macroeconomic environment and currency headwind," continued Mr. Al-Dor. "Our priorities for 2023 are to build on the improving dynamics in North America to grow our presence in this region, advance our position in Europe, deepening relationships with our existing customers, and continue migrating customers to the cloud."

"We are introducing 2023 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $502 million to $507 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.6% to 18.0%," concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on February 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

International: 972-3-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

119,463

119,225

474,736

461,035 Cost of revenue

69,158

70,561

274,573

273,191



















Gross profit

50,305

48,664

200,163

187,844



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

15,251

13,891

58,656

54,013

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,573

19,041

75,016

76,343 Total operating expenses

33,824

32,932

133,672

130,356



















Operating income

16,481

15,732

66,491

57,488



















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(1,097)

(311)

941

202 Taxes on income

4,276

2,404

12,619

9,964







































Net income

13,302

13,639

52,931

47,322



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

(65)

(26)

336

151



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,367

13,665

52,595

47,171







































Basic earnings per share

0.24

0.25

0.95

0.86



















Diluted earnings per share

0.24

0.25

0.95

0.85





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,140

54,902

55,117

54,785

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,521

55,626

55,570

55,561

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

119,463

119,225

474,736

461,035 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

23

629

92

2,519 Non-GAAP revenue

119,486

119,854

474,828

463,554

















GAAP gross profit

50,305

48,664

200,163

187,844 Revenue adjustment

23

629

92

2,519 Amortization of capitalized software

1,517

2,084

5,840

7,679 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,929

2,556

7,375

10,253 Non-GAAP gross profit

53,774

53,933

213,470

208,295

















GAAP operating income

16,481

15,732

66,491

57,488 Gross profit adjustments

3,469

5,269

13,307

20,451 Capitalization of software development

(1,238)

(2,256)

(6,097)

(7,911) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,115

1,311

4,783

5,377 Stock-based compensation

759

1,274

3,960

4,801 Acquisition-related costs (*)

472

260

1,033

1,198 Non-GAAP operating income

21,058

21,590

83,477

81,404

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

13,367

13,665

52,595

47,171 Operating income adjustments

4,577

5,858

16,986

23,916 Taxes on income

78

(1,842)

(2,411)

(5,550( Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

18,022

17,681

67,170

65,537

















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















GAAP operating profit

16,481

15,732

66,491

57,488

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

23

629

92

2,519 Amortization of capitalized software

1,517

2,084

5,840

7,679 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,044

3,867

12,158

15,630 Capitalization of software development

(1,238)

(2,256)

(6,097)

(7,911) Stock-based compensation

759

1,274

3,960

4,801 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-

related costs

472

260

1,033

1,198

















Non-GAAP operating profit

21,058

21,590

83,477

81,404

















Depreciation

1,034

1,989

4,242

5,360

















Adjusted EBITDA

22,092

23,579

87,719

86,764



















Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021



















Revenues 119,486

119,019

118,605

117,718

119,854 Gross profit 53,774

53,546

53,207

52,943

53,933 Operating income 21,058

20,902

20,747

20,770

21,590 Adjusted EBITDA 22,092

22,036

21,681

21,910

23,579 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 18,022

16,871

14,979

17,298

17,681



















Diluted earnings per share 0.32

0.30

0.27

0.31

0.32

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021 North America 50,801

49,555

48,154

49,009

48,872 Europe 56,910

56,887

59,868

59,267

62,416 Rest of the World 11,775

12,577

10,583

9,442

8,566



















Total 119,486

119,019

118,605

117,718

119,854

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021 Cash-flow from operating activities 14,430

4,405

6,615

18,330

27,386 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,238)

(1,492)

(1,621)

(1,746)

(2,256) Capital expenditures (400)

(1,047)

(803)

(453)

(801) Free cash-flow 12,792

1,866

4,191

16,131

24,329



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 1,100

-

-

-

407



















Adjusted free cash-flow 13,892

1,866

4,191

16,131

24,736

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis

Year ended December 31, 2022

Revenue growth %

As reported Currency Impact Constant Currency Basis North America

4.3 % - 4.3 % Europe

(2.7) % (10.1) % 7.4 % Rest of the world

27.8 % (1.1) % 28.9 % Total

2.4 % (5.4) % 7.8 %

* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior year period.

* Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this year. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands







December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

160,285

190,243

Short-term bank deposit

20,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

93,382

76,261

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

11,640

13,841

Total current assets

285,307

300,345











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

12,021

14,458

Severance pay fund

3,996

5,954

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

319,661

343,283

Operating lease right-of-use assets

33,688

43,665

Other long-term assets

12,078

7,288

Total long-term assets

381,444

414,648











TOTAL ASSETS

666,751

714,993 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

9,415

5,008

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

76,962

76,450

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

9,063

10,827

Deferred revenue

30,720

39,614

Total current liabilities

145,956

151,695 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

59,275

78,986

Deferred tax liabilities

11,363

15,360

Other long-term liabilities

11,719

12,144

Long-term operating lease liabilities

28,432

38,751

Redeemable non-controlling interest

89

101

Accrued severance pay

7,063

9,236

Total long-term liabilities

117,941

154,578











EQUITY



402,854

408,720











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

666,751

714,993

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Twelve months ended

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 52,931

47,322 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Impairment of right of use asset -

1,439 Depreciation and amortization 22,240

28,669 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 85

106 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment 26

(60) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 3,960

4,801







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Increase in Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (21,860)

(13,937) Decrease in Deferred tax liabilities, net (8,541)

(1,902) Decrease in Other operating assets 7,729

17,743 Increase (decrease) in Trade payables 4,634

(529) Decrease in Other operating liabilities (9,764)

(8,415) Increase (decrease) in Deferred revenues (7,738)

4,930 Increase in Accrued severance pay, net 78

375 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,780

80,542







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (2,757)

(3,786) Proceeds from deposits 26

10,031 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 54

1,111 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,466)

831 Capitalized software development costs (6,097)

(7,911) Acquisition of intellectual property (200)

(151) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,440)

125







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised -

2,038 Distribution of dividend (38,579)

(20,255) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Payment of contingent considerations -

(926) Acquisition of non-controlling interests -

(990) Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(31) Net cash used in financing activities (58,375)

(39,960)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,923)

(3,025)







Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,958)

37,682 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 190,243

152,561







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 160,285

190,243

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $400.5 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.96)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.14).

