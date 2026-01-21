Sapient Capital Recruits Veteran Private Banker, Welcoming Sarah White as a Partner and Advisor

30+ Year Wall Street Vet Joins Independent RIA's New York Office to Serve UHNW Families

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapient Capital ("Sapient"), an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi‑generational families, ultra‑high‑net‑worth (UHNW) individuals, endowments, and foundations, is pleased to announce that Sarah White has joined the firm as a Partner and Wealth Advisor based in its New York office.

White's addition reflects Sapient's ongoing momentum attracting senior private wealth professionals who value independence, deep client relationships, and a holistic advisory model designed to serve ultra‑affluent families. She joined Sapient on January 5, 2026, bringing more than two decades of experience advising UHNW clients at leading global financial institutions.

"Sapient's independent fiduciary model, combined with its investment capabilities and family office services, creates an exceptional environment to serve sophisticated families with increasingly complex needs," said Sarah White, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Sapient Capital. "I'm excited to join a partnership that values long‑term relationships, thoughtful planning, and disciplined execution."

White most recently served as a Managing Director and Private Banker at JPMorgan Private Bank, where she focused on relationship management for approximately 70 ultra‑high‑net‑worth households and advised on more than $3 billion in client assets. During her 32‑year career at JPMorgan and predecessor institutions, including National Bank of Detroit and Bank One Corporation, White held a variety of roles across commercial banking, investment banking, and private banking, developing a broad and integrated perspective on client balance sheets and advisory needs.

"Sarah is exactly the type of advisor we seek to partner with — someone who has earned the trust of her clients over the course of decades and understands the value of independence in delivering truly objective advice," said David Larado, Partner, Corporate Development at Sapient Capital. "Her experience, judgment, and relationship‑driven approach align perfectly with Sapient's mission. Sarah's decision to join Sapient is another strong validation of the platform we've built for advisors serving the ultra‑affluent."

Originally from Central Michigan, White earned her undergraduate degree from Alma College in 1993 and received her MBA from DePaul University in 1999.

Sapient Capital welcomed Joshua Mandelbaum as a New York-based Partner and Wealth Advisor in November 2025, the same month that Larado joined the firm. Mandelbaum and Larado draw on nearly 20 years of experience from JPMorgan and UBS, respectively. To learn more about how Sapient puts clients first and empowers advisors to deliver comprehensive, objective advice, please visit https://www.sapientcapital.com/difference.

About Sapient Capital

Sapient Capital, LLC ("Sapient Capital") is an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi‑generational families, UHNW individuals, endowments, and foundations. As a fiduciary to our clients, Sapient Capital builds lasting relationships grounded in trust, transparency, and meaningful results. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis, with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. For additional information, please visit https://sapientcapital.com.

Sapient Capital is a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sapient Capital provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. Sapient Capital will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which Sapient Capital conducts business. Sapient Capital and its employees do not provide legal, accounting, or tax advice.

