SAPinsider Announces 2026 SAPinsider Awards Finalists; Winners to Be Revealed Live at SAPinsider Las Vegas

News provided bySAPinsider
Feb 12, 2026, 16:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPinsider, the leading global community of SAP professionals, today announced the finalists for the 2026 SAPinsider Awards, recognizing organizations and leaders delivering measurable impact through SAP innovation, transformation, cybersecurity, and ERP modernization.
Selected by an independent judging panel, this year's finalists represent global enterprises, public sector organizations, and forward-looking leaders who are driving meaningful business outcomes with SAP technologies.
AI Powered Innovation Project of the Year Finalists
- Riddell Intelligent Assistant | BRG Sports
- Autonomous Invoice Processing | Fit Foods
- Innovation and Optimization with SAP AI | HP Inc. with SAP
Cybersecurity Project of the Year Finalists
- Protect Sensitive Data & Ensure Secure Collaboration | US Department of Defense with NextLabs
- Centralized SAP Security | Siemens Healthineers with Onapsis
- Safe Shopping at Sainsbury's | Sainsbury's with SecurityBridge
Digital/Cloud Transformation Project of the Year Finalists
- From Legacy On-Prem to SAP on RISE | Eugene Water & Electric Board
- Transportation-as-a-Service Monetization | Waymo with PwC
- Revolutionizing SAP Data Governance | Florida Crystals with SimpleMDG
- Powering Healthcare at Scale | McKesson with Microsoft
ERP Transformation Project of the Year Finalists
- 70TB Leap: Modernizing SAP at Global Scale | Microsoft
- A Catalyst for Efficiency, Agility, and Increased Profit | Loparex with Reveal USA
- Unifying ERP Transformation and Global Tax Compliance | Brown-Forman with Sovos
Innovation Vanguard – Customer of the Year Finalists
- Cloud-First ERP Transformation on Azure | Nestlé with Microsoft
- Real-Time Decision-Making and Risk Reduction | United Therapeutics with Protiviti
- From Technical Conversion to Digital Revolution | Patatas Meléndez with SEIDOR
Next-Generation Leader of Impact Finalists
- Transforming What Matters in Business and Beyond | Martin Rowan, Reveal
- The Intersection of Trust and Transformation | Andrew Reid, SAP
- Turning Complexity into Clarity and Momentum | Erin Hughes, SAP
SAP Woman of Impact Finalists
- Technical Depth and Human Connection | Cindy Borgman, apiphani
- Embracing Innovation and Encouraging Growth | Carol McMillan, Naturipe Farms
- Bridging Technology and Business Execution | Tami Fox, Monster Energy
"These finalists exemplify what it means to move beyond implementation to true business transformation," said James Bedard, Chairman & Global CEO, SAPinsider. "Their projects and leadership demonstrate measurable impact, disciplined execution, and innovation at scale."
The winners of each category will be unveiled during the SAPinsider Awards Ceremony Dinner on March 16th at SAPinsider Las Vegas, where thousands of SAP professionals will gather to celebrate excellence across the ecosystem.
The complete Awards program details are available at:
https://vegas.sapinsider.org/awards
SAPinsider Las Vegas is the premier annual gathering of SAP practitioners, leaders, and solution experts, featuring practitioner-led sessions, strategic insights, and peer-driven learning across AI, cloud, ERP, cybersecurity, data, and more.
For more information about SAPinsider Las Vegas, visit:
https://vegas.sapinsider.org/
About SAPinsider
SAPinsider is the largest and fastest-growing SAP membership community worldwide, delivering independent research, events, and insights that empower SAP professionals to make informed technology and business decisions.
Media Contact:
Alan Ramsdell
[email protected]
SOURCE SAPinsider
Share this article