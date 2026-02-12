SAPinsider Announces 2026 SAPinsider Awards Finalists; Winners to Be Revealed Live at SAPinsider Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPinsider, the leading global community of SAP professionals, today announced the finalists for the 2026 SAPinsider Awards, recognizing organizations and leaders delivering measurable impact through SAP innovation, transformation, cybersecurity, and ERP modernization.

Selected by an independent judging panel, this year's finalists represent global enterprises, public sector organizations, and forward-looking leaders who are driving meaningful business outcomes with SAP technologies.

AI Powered Innovation Project of the Year Finalists

Riddell Intelligent Assistant | BRG Sports





Autonomous Invoice Processing | Fit Foods





Innovation and Optimization with SAP AI | HP Inc. with SAP

Cybersecurity Project of the Year Finalists

Protect Sensitive Data & Ensure Secure Collaboration | US Department of Defense with NextLabs





Centralized SAP Security | Siemens Healthineers with Onapsis





Safe Shopping at Sainsbury's | Sainsbury's with SecurityBridge

Digital/Cloud Transformation Project of the Year Finalists

From Legacy On-Prem to SAP on RISE | Eugene Water & Electric Board





Transportation-as-a-Service Monetization | Waymo with PwC





Revolutionizing SAP Data Governance | Florida Crystals with SimpleMDG





Powering Healthcare at Scale | McKesson with Microsoft

ERP Transformation Project of the Year Finalists

70TB Leap: Modernizing SAP at Global Scale | Microsoft





A Catalyst for Efficiency, Agility, and Increased Profit | Loparex with Reveal USA





Unifying ERP Transformation and Global Tax Compliance | Brown-Forman with Sovos

Innovation Vanguard – Customer of the Year Finalists

Cloud-First ERP Transformation on Azure | Nestlé with Microsoft





Real-Time Decision-Making and Risk Reduction | United Therapeutics with Protiviti





From Technical Conversion to Digital Revolution | Patatas Meléndez with SEIDOR

Next-Generation Leader of Impact Finalists

Transforming What Matters in Business and Beyond | Martin Rowan, Reveal





The Intersection of Trust and Transformation | Andrew Reid, SAP





Turning Complexity into Clarity and Momentum | Erin Hughes, SAP

SAP Woman of Impact Finalists

Technical Depth and Human Connection | Cindy Borgman, apiphani





Embracing Innovation and Encouraging Growth | Carol McMillan, Naturipe Farms





Bridging Technology and Business Execution | Tami Fox, Monster Energy

"These finalists exemplify what it means to move beyond implementation to true business transformation," said James Bedard, Chairman & Global CEO, SAPinsider. "Their projects and leadership demonstrate measurable impact, disciplined execution, and innovation at scale."

The winners of each category will be unveiled during the SAPinsider Awards Ceremony Dinner on March 16th at SAPinsider Las Vegas, where thousands of SAP professionals will gather to celebrate excellence across the ecosystem.

The complete Awards program details are available at:

https://vegas.sapinsider.org/awards

SAPinsider Las Vegas is the premier annual gathering of SAP practitioners, leaders, and solution experts, featuring practitioner-led sessions, strategic insights, and peer-driven learning across AI, cloud, ERP, cybersecurity, data, and more.

For more information about SAPinsider Las Vegas, visit:

https://vegas.sapinsider.org/

