SAPinsider Announces John Register as Guest Keynote Speaker for SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPinsider today announced that John Register, Paralympic silver medalist, U.S. Army combat veteran, and leadership performance expert, will join SAPinsider Las Vegas as a featured guest keynote speaker.

SAPinsider Las Vegas, taking place March 16–19, 2026, at the Bellagio Las Vegas, convenes SAP leaders, technology practitioners, and business executives for four days of education, strategy, and peer collaboration across the SAP ecosystem.

Register's keynote will focus on navigating disruption, overcoming adversity, and building resilient organizations capable of thriving amid change. A former four-time All-American track and field athlete and two-time Olympic Trials qualifier, Register's life changed following a training accident that resulted in the loss of his leg and the end of his Olympic and military careers. He later returned to elite competition, earning a silver medal in the long jump at the Sydney Paralympic Games and advising senior U.S. government leaders on resilience and transition.

"Organizations across the SAP landscape are facing unprecedented transformation—from cloud migration to AI-driven innovation," said James Bedard, President and CEO of SAPinsider. "John Register's message on resilience, mindset, and performance under pressure aligns powerfully with the challenges and opportunities our community is navigating today."

At SAPinsider Las Vegas, attendees will engage in 200+ sessions spanning SAP S/4HANA, data and analytics, AI, cybersecurity, finance transformation, and cloud strategy, alongside executive programs, hands-on labs, and peer networking forums. Register's keynote will serve as a unifying moment designed to inspire leaders and practitioners as they drive enterprise transformation in 2026 and beyond.

Additional details on the keynote and full conference agenda are available at vegas.sapinsider.org.

