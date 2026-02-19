SAPinsider Names SAP's David Robinson as Keynote Speaker for SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPinsider today announced that David Robinson, President of SAP North America and Americas Customer Success Functions, will participate in the opening keynote address at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026, March 16–19, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

Robinson was appointed President of SAP North America and Americas Customer Success Functions in January 2026. He oversees SAP's North America market units while leading sales operations across the broader Americas region. With more than 25 years of global technology leadership experience, Robinson is responsible for driving customer success, accelerating business transformation, and helping organizations realize the full value of their SAP investments.

During the keynote session on Tuesday, March 17th, drawing on his firsthand experience guiding some of the world's largest SAP Cloud ERP transformations, Robinson will share how SAP is helping customers turn years of technical debt and customization into a launchpad for end-to-end, cloud-first ERP modernizations that emphasize clean core principles and AI adoption. He will exemplify why organizations must move from one-time projects to IT operating models that allow for persistent innovation rather than "go live" as an end state.

"SAPinsider Las Vegas brings together leaders who are actively shaping the future of SAP," said James Bedard, President and CEO of SAPinsider. "David Robinson's deep experience guiding customers through complex transformation journeys and his focus on trust and outcomes make his perspective especially relevant for today's SAP community."

Prior to his current role, Robinson served as President of Cloud ERP, where he helped orchestrate cross-company collaboration to support customer transitions to the cloud through the SAP Business Suite. He has also held several senior leadership roles at SAP, including Head of Programs and Ecosystem for RISE with SAP and SVP and Managing Director of Customer Success, where he led initiatives to transition more than 60,000 legacy customers to cloud-based solutions. His career includes launching strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Microsoft, and AWS, as well as most recently serving as Acting Head of SAP's U.S. Public Services business.

SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026 will feature more than 200 expert-led sessions focused on SAP S/4HANA, cloud transformation, data and analytics, AI, finance, security, and governance.

For more information, visit vegas.sapinsider.org.

